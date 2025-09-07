AAEON’s UP Brand Announces New Development Kit Ecosystem Tailored to AI Workloads

Eindhoven, Netherlands, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON’s UP brand, a leading provider of professional developer boards, today announced the release of a new line of AI development kit platforms based on its UP TWL, UP Squared Pro TWL, and UP Xtreme ARL, representing entry, mid, and high-end models. The new development kit series represents UP’s first step on the roadmap outlined following the brand’s 10-year anniversary, following which it reaffirmed its commitment to “Bridge the Gap from Idea to Success”. This comes in light of the concurrent release of a full UP AI Ecosystem comprised of both hardware and software platforms designed to accelerate edge AI development from initial concept to mass production.

Representing the entry-level of the three, the UP TWL AI Dev Kit is positioned as a cost-effective, power-efficient option, which is also reflected in its Intel® Processor N150 CPU (formerly Twin Lake). Sharing the same processor foundation, but with an integrated Hailo-8L™, DEEPX DX-M1, or Axelera Metis® AI acceleration module is the UP Squared Pro TWL AI Dev Kit. Courtesy of its versatile AI acceleration module support, the UP Squared Pro TWL AI Dev Kit offers up to 214 TOPS of AI inferencing performance with market-leading power-efficiency, reflecting its positioning as a kit for those wishing to bring AI functionality to low-power industrial projects.

Where the UP TWL and UP Squared Pro TWL AI Dev Kits favor efficiency, the UP Xtreme ARL AI Dev Kit’s specs show it to be geared towards high-end, heavy AI application development. Equipped with the Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor 225H (formerly Arrow Lake), the UP Xtreme ARL AI Dev Kit delivers 14 cores of computing power and 83 TOPS via its native Intel® Arc™ 130T GPU and integrated NPU. Additional AI acceleration modules can expand the platform’s capabilities, dependent on module specifications.

Each of UP’s new development kit offerings consist of a developer board, USB HD camera, onboard RAM and storage, as well as preinstalled Linux Ubuntu Pro 24.04 LTS with the NX AI Manager software suite for evaluation. In addition to this, the kits support the new UP AI Software Toolkit, a comprehensive framework comprised of a one-click runtime environment setup, unified, cross-platform model conversion engine, embedded performance benchmarking tool.

Alongside the release of the new UP AI development kits, a number of additional bundles will be made available across the UP product portfolio as part of UP’s annual “Back to Office” limited-time promotion, bundled products include the RPI MIPICSI Camera Converter Kit, UP HD cameras, and more.

For detailed specifications of the new UP AI development kit platforms, please visit their dedicated page on the UP website, or visit the UP Shop directly.