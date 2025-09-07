Shreekant Patil Guides Startup & Innovation Cell Establishment at MS Gosavi College

Nashik, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Sir Dr. M.S. Gosavi College of Commerce, Nashik, took a major stride in fostering entrepreneurship with the inauguration of its Startup & Innovation Cell. The event was graced by chief guest CEng Shreekant Patil, a nationally recognized Startup India mentor and BIS India technical committee member. Patil, a seasoned entrepreneur and founder, was formally felicitated by Dr. Anjali Kulkarni, committee member of Gokhale Education Society, and introduced to students by Dr. Anagha Naik, along with Dr. L.P. Sharma, Advisor to Gokhale Education Society. Over 50 students and faculty members attended this landmark occasion.

CEng Shreekant Patil Guides at M.S.Gosavi College, Nashik

As the officially appointed resource person for Dr. M.S. Gosavi College of Commerce at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Shreekant Patil has committed to guide and help the college build a vibrant startup ecosystem in alignment with SPPU and AICTE guidelines. He collaborates closely with the various colleges of Gokhale Education Society, assisting faculty in organizing teams, planning outreach, and structuring the annual schedule of entrepreneurial activities for 2025–26.

CEng Shreekant Patil at Dr. Sir M.S.Gosavi College of Commerce, Nashik

During the launch, CEng Shreekant Patil emphasized the importance of preparing effective PowerPoint presentations for pitching startup ideas, referencing Startup India pitching guidelines, and highlighted opportunities for students to participate in major competitions like SIH (Smart India Hackathon), Eureka, and NEC.

CEng Shreekant Patil Inaugurated Startup & Innovation Cell at Dr. Sir M.S.Goasavi College of Commerce

He also pledged regular mentorship to students, provided step-by-step guidance on registering for the India Skills Competition 2025, and offered live demonstrations on using the Skill India portal for participation.

CEng Shreekant Patil Guides Students on Startup Ecosystem

Shreekant Patil’s engagement not only brings national expertise to the campus but also embeds global best practices and government-supported growth strategies, ensuring the college’s Startup & Innovation Cell serves as a catalyst for student-led innovation and entrepreneurial success.

CEng Shreekant Patil Guiding Students on India Skills Competition 2025

The event concluded with renewed enthusiasm as faculty and students embraced the opportunity to collaborate, create, and compete in the expanding startup landscape of India.