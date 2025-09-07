Key leadership elevations announced at Elior India

Accelerates the vision for Institutional Dining in India

Bengaluru, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Elior India, part of France-headquartered Elior Group, has expanded its leadership team to anchor its core functions as it drives the next phase of growth in the country. The new appointments bring proven depth in operations, culinary innovation, regional execution, and brand, aligning Elior’s global expertise with local relevance as the company advances its ambition to be the partner of choice in corporate food services and institutional dining.

Arindam Chakraborty takes charge as Chief Operating Officer, bringing with him more than 25 years of leadership across hospitality and food services. Having held senior roles at K Hospitality, Brookfield Properties, The Club Mumbai, Radisson Blu, Eros Hotels, The Park, The Claridges, Shangri-La, Oberoi, and Taj, he has overseen operations ranging from luxury hospitality to large-scale institutional food services. Known for combining operational discipline with an entrepreneurial growth mindset, Arindam will lead Elior India’s operating framework, with a focus on efficiency, compliance, and service delivery.

Supporting this, Indrajit Chandra has been appointed Regional Head – Operations, Hyderabad. With Hyderabad emerging as a nucleus for Global Capability Centers (GCCs), Indrajit’s role is pivotal to expanding Elior’s presence in this market. He brings experience across Metro Cash & Carry, BigBasket, and Stanza Living, along with earlier stints at Pizza Hut, Marriott, and Radisson, where he managed operations, P&L, and large-scale expansions. Together, Arindam and Indrajit will reinforce Elior India’s operational capabilities.

On the culinary front, Chef Vijay David has joined as Executive and Innovation Chef. A European-trained chef with more than two decades of experience at ITC Hotels, Taj, IHG, and Accor, along with fine-dining expertise at Fava and Caperberry, he is known for blending classical technique with modern gastronomy. He has led hotel pre-openings, built large culinary brigades, and piloted innovative consumer-facing pop-ups to refine menus. At Elior India, he leads the Gourmet Innovation Centre, driving food innovation, menu engineering, and client pilots. With its chef-led approach, Elior brings culinary expertise to the centre of its operations. Under his leadership, the Gourmet Innovation Centre will advance Elior India’s chef-led approach, keeping food innovation at the core of institutional dining.

To shape how Elior India is seen, heard, and experienced, Romita Chatterjee takes on the role of Head of Marketing & Communications, bringing nearly two decades of cross-sector experience spanning Hyundai, Honda, Bacardi, ITC’s International Travel House, The Beer Café, Bharti Realty, and Brookfield Properties. She has led award-winning campaigns, repositioned brands, and driven transformation through integrated communications. At Elior India, she will focus on brand alignment, blending global expertise with local relevance, strengthening the employer brand, and building transparency through internal and external communications. Her role is about shaping how Elior India’s brand connects, not only in what is seen or heard, but in how it is experienced by clients, partners, and employees.

Commenting on the appointments, Rohit Sawhney, Managing Director & CEO, Elior India, said: “At Elior India, our ambition is clear, to be the benchmark for institutional dining in India. To power this vision, we have strengthened our leadership team with diverse expertise, from culinary innovation and operational excellence to regional insight and brand stewardship. Together, they will anchor Elior India’s next chapter: agile, trusted, and future-ready.”

About Elior India

Elior India, established in 2017, headquartered in Bengaluru, is a leading provider of premium food services for the corporate, education, and healthcare sectors. A subsidiary of the EUR 6.05 billion France-based Elior Group, which serves over 3.2 million guests daily across 11 countries, Elior India delivers over 90,000 meals every day across major cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Gurugram. With a team of over 1,700 professionals and a strong focus on chef-led innovation, nutrition, and sustainability, Elior India partners with organizations to transform everyday meals into curated dining experiences that enhance employee well-being and productivity. For more information, visit www.elior.in