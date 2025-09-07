Lake Scary 5K returns this October to benefit UCP of Central Florida

When: Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 7:45 – 10 a.m.

Where: Lake Mary Preparatory School, 650 Rantoul Lane, Lake Mary, FL 32746

What: Lace up your running shoes and put on your costumes—Lake Scary 5K for Cerebral Palsy is back!

This exciting Halloween-themed 5K run, walk, or stroll is a fun way to raise awareness and support children who have Cerebral Palsy and other disabilities in Central Florida. Runners are encouraged to come in costume, individually or in coordinated teams. There will be prizes for best dressed runners. All participants will receive a t-shirt and spooky finisher medal.

The Lake Scary 5K for Cerebral Palsy, founded and organized by students at Lake Mary Prep, has raised over $100,000 since its inception in 2012.

For more information and to sign up, click here.

VISUALS:

Hundreds of costumed runners, walkers, and rollers taking on a festive 5K
Spooky-themed medals and awards ceremony; prizes for best dressed
Community coming together to support UCP of Central Florida

INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE:

Representatives from UCP of Central Florida
Organizers from Lake Mary Prep
Race participants

To learn more about UCP of Central Florida, visit https://www.ucpcfl.org/.

About UCP of Central Florida:

For 70 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.

