Alpha Coach Launches Free Online Calorie & Macro Calculator to Mark Nutrition Week

Mumbai, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — To celebrate National Nutrition Week, Alpha Coach, India’s leading fitness and nutrition platform, has unveiled a brand-new free, web-based Calorie & Macro Calculator. The tool allows anyone to instantly check the nutritional breakdown of their favorite foods—without downloading an app, creating an account, or paying a subscription fee.

Accessible directly at alphacoach.app/evolve/food-calorie-calculator, the calculator simplifies nutrition tracking by letting users type in a food item—whether it’s a samosa, a dosa, or a cottage cheese focaccia sandwich—and instantly view:

Serving size (with toggle options for different portions)

(with toggle options for different portions) Calories per serving

Macronutrients: protein, carbs, fats

protein, carbs, fats Fiber and sugar content

Calorie density classification (low, medium, or high)

This tool is designed to empower individuals to make smarter daily food choices—whether they are fitness enthusiasts, professionals, or just anyone curious about what’s on their plate.

“Nutrition education shouldn’t be complicated or hidden behind paywalls,” said Ketan Mavinkurve, Co-Founder of Alpha Coach. “With our free online calorie and macro calculator, we’re making knowledge accessible to everyone. From traditional Indian dishes to modern favorites, it takes just seconds to get clarity.”

Why This Matters During Nutrition Week

National Nutrition Week serves as a reminder that informed food choices drive better health. This new online nutrition tool addresses one of the biggest gaps in India’s nutrition landscape, i.e. the lack of easy, trustworthy tools to understand everyday foods instantly. By making this macros and calorie tracker open to all, with no login required, Alpha Coach hopes to encourage more people to start understanding their daily food intake instantly. It aims to provide an easy support for user’s targets like weight loss, muscle gain, gut health and so on.

A Step Towards Simplicity and Trust

Alpha Coach already has a comprehensive nutrition and fitness app, with adaptive diet coaching, expert-designed workout programs, and India’s largest verified coach directory. But this free web tool takes a different approach—focusing on immediate needs and trust. Users can quickly look up any food without hassles of sign-ups, hidden fees, or overly complex databases.

“With this launch, we’re combining technology with transparency,” said Amit Pachisia, Co-Founder of Alpha Coach. “Anyone can open their browser, type in a food, and instantly see calories, macros, sugar, and fiber. It’s an easy step toward better awareness, and during Nutrition Week, that awareness matters more than ever.”

About Alpha Coach

Alpha Coach is a smart nutrition and fitness app built to transform how India eats, trains, and lives. From adaptive diet coaching and intelligent meal tracking to India’s largest verified coach and gym network (6,000+ certified coaches, 800+ gyms), Alpha Coach provides the tools and support users need for real results.

