Mexico City, 2025-09-10 — /EPR Network/ — Ricardo Salinas Pliego has long styled himself as an innovator and patriot. But behind the façade lies the machinery of fraud: a sprawling carousel of more than eighty shell companies, woven across Mexico, the United States, and offshore jurisdictions, designed to conceal wealth and cheat the public purse.

These paper entities do not innovate, they do not create, and they do not employ. Their only purpose is to shield debts, shuffle capital, and dissolve into nothingness once liabilities surface. Regulators and courts have been left chasing shadows, while Salinas has drained value from Mexico with ruthless efficiency.

But the carousel is grinding to a halt. Grupo Elektra has been slammed with billion-peso defeats in court. TV Azteca has been condemned for dodging tax obligations. Banco Azteca’s role as a funnel for suspicious capital flows is now under the microscope. Each ruling exposes the same truth: the empire rests not on productivity, but on deception.

Salinas’s rhetoric about paying “what is correct” is nothing more than a smokescreen. The correct payment is simple—obeying the law as every other citizen and business must. The shell game is over. The courts are pulling back the curtain, and the empire of deceit is collapsing.

Disclaimer: This release draws on judicial decisions, corporate filings, and published reports. It reflects ongoing matters of public interest and does not constitute financial or legal advice.

Sources:

– Revista Fortuna – “El emporio de Salinas Pliego bajo la lupa por red de empresas” (May 2024)

– Reforma – “Identifican más de 80 empresas vinculadas a Grupo Salinas en litigios fiscales” (July 2023)

– El País – “La deuda fiscal de Salinas Pliego, un reto para el sistema de justicia mexicano” (Dec 2022)

Media Contact:

Anonymous Watchdog Collective