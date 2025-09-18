Packaging Printing Market Growth Driven by Strong Branding Needs

In 2024, the global packaging printing market was valued at USD 417.8 billion. It is expected to grow to USD 615.7 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% over the period from 2025 to 2030. Key drivers for this growth include rising consumer demand for sustainable packaging, expansion of the e-commerce sector, improvements in printing technology, and a greater preference by consumers for packaging that is visually appealing.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share among regions in 2024, accounting for over 41.0% of global revenue in packaging printing.

China’s leading role in packaging printing is underpinned by its extensive manufacturing base and strong export-oriented economy.

Among product types, labels made up the largest segment in 2024, contributing more than 35.0% of the total revenue.

From the perspective of application, the food & beverage sector was the largest in 2024, making up over 40.0% of the market.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 417.8 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 615.7 billion

Forecast Period CAGR (2025-2030): 6.8%

Regionally, Asia Pacific was the largest market in 2024 and is expected to see the fastest growth going forward, with a CAGR around 7.3% for the region during the forecast period.

Growth is largely being fuelled by the rising e-commerce industry, which requires printed packaging such as corrugated boxes, labels, and flexible materials. Direct-to-consumer brands are demanding personalized and short-run packaging, prompting adoption of digital printing solutions (for example, presses like HP Indigo and Xeikon) that enable high quality with quick turnaround. Other influences include emerging technologies in printing—digital, flexographic, gravure—and the advent of smart packaging elements such as QR codes, AR (augmented reality), NFC (near-field communication). Premium packaging trends, including embossing, metallic finishes, holographics, are also increasingly prominent in certain industries such as cosmetics, alcohol, confectionery etc.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The competitive landscape is characterized by many players operating regionally and in specialized niches, as well as some large global firms. Competing factors include technology innovation, ability to provide customization (short runs, high quality, sustainable materials), print quality, price competitiveness, and compliance with regulations.

Order a free sample PDF of the Packaging Printing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Innovation in recent years has included:

Deployment of a new on-demand printing system named AutoPrint by Sealed Air (launched November 2024), which integrates late-stage printing onto protective packaging to reduce waste and eliminate storage of pre-printed materials.

A Custom Printing collaboration by Tetra Pak, initiated in September 2023 with Flow Beverage Corp. and Live Nation Canada, applying a premium ink-jet based solution to beverage cartons, combining customizable designs with benefits of paper-based cartons for environmental sustainability.

Key Companies List

The principal firms in the packaging printing market, which collectively command the largest shares and influence trends, are:

International Paper

Sealed Air

Tetra Pak

WestRock Company

ITC LIMITED

Shree Arun Packaging Company Private Limited

Parksons Packaging LTD

DuPont

Rainbow Packaging

Uniflex

Virtual Packaging

Oliver, Inc.

Transcontinental Inc.

Belmont Packaging Ltd.

Arihant Packaging

Sun Print Solutions

Conclusion

The packaging printing market is poised for strong expansion through 2030, with robust growth especially in Asia Pacific and within product segments such as labels and flexible packaging. As e-commerce, sustainability concerns, and premium branding continue to shape consumer expectations, companies that invest in digital printing, short-run customization, and advanced packaging technologies will be better positioned. Meanwhile, applications in food & beverages remain dominant, though healthcare and other sectors are expected to grow rapidly. Freeing supply chains from waste through innovations like on-demand and customizable printing will likely be central to market success.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.