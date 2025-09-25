Peptide Synthesis Market Expands with Demand in Drug Discovery Programs

In 2024, the global peptide synthesis market was valued at USD 961.5 million. It is forecast to reach USD 1,840.6 million by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.71% over the period 2025 to 2033. Key forces fueling this growth include rising demand for peptide-based therapeutics, technological advances in peptide synthesis, and broader applications across the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the global market, accounting for 38.95%. The United States led within this region.

Among product categories, reagents & consumables dominated, making up 47.97% of revenue in 2024.

By technology, liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) was the leading method, with revenue share of 44.04% in 2024.

In terms of applications, therapeutics had the largest share at 70.35% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

The market size in 2024: USD 961.5 million.

Projected market size by 2033: USD 1,840.6 million.

Expected CAGR for the period 2025–2033: 7.71%.

Regionally, while North America is largest, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period.

Growth is supported by increasing use of peptide therapeutics, owing to their specificity, lower toxicity, and compatibility with biological systems. Peptides are being applied in treating chronic and lifestyle diseases (e.g. cancer, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular conditions). Progress in delivery systems, stability, and immune response mitigation has led to more FDA-approved peptide drugs and growing clinical trial activity.

Technological developments such as improvements in solid-phase peptide synthesis, automation, novel coupling reagents, improved purification techniques, and custom/modified peptide designs (for personalized medicine, diagnostics, vaccines) are enhancing production efficiency and making processes scalable and cost-effective. Regulatory and quality standards (GMP, high-purity requirements) are influencing investment in certified production facilities and compliance. Emerging markets are expanding due to rising R&D spend, favorable policy environments, increasing healthcare needs, and local manufacturing capacity expansion.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

A number of established players dominate the peptide synthesis space. Firms such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GenScript, Bachem Holding AG, and Biotage have built substantial presence, offering advanced synthesis technologies, broad expertise across therapeutic, diagnostic and research applications, and end-to-end capabilities (from peptide design and modification to scale-up production).

Others like PolyPeptide Group, Syngene International Limited, Puresynth Research Chemicals Pvt Ltd., Creative Diagnostics, and Lonza are also influential. These companies are investing in custom high-purity peptides and contract development & manufacturing (CDMO) services, especially for therapeutic and diagnostic uses. Key differentiators include innovation in automation, purification, solid- vs liquid-phase synthesis methods, regulatory compliance, and ability to serve both research-scale and commercial-scale synthesis demands.

Key Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

GenScript

Bachem Holding AG

Biotage

Creative Diagnostics

PolyPeptide Group

Syngene International Limited

Puresynth Research Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Lonza

Conclusion

In sum, the peptide synthesis market is on a strong upward trajectory, nearly doubling in value from 2024 to 2033, supported by robust therapeutic demand, technological innovation, and expanding global participation. North America currently leads, but the Asia Pacific region is emerging rapidly, both in terms of growth rate and investment. Companies that prioritize purity, customization, regulatory compliance, and scalable synthesis capabilities are best positioned to lead. As personalized medicine, diagnostics, and peptide-based therapeutics continue to evolve, the industry is likely to witness further consolidation, innovation, and diversification of applications.

