Shripushp NextGen Pvt Ltd Unveils Premium Packaging Solutions: Where Durability Meets Sustainability

Shripushp NextGen Pvt Ltd introduces a wide range of durable and eco-friendly PP woven packaging solutions, including rice, seed, fertilizer, and leno bags. Built on trust, quality, and sustainability, the company is redefining modern packaging standards.

Telangana, India, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ — Shripushp NextGen Pvt Ltd proudly announces its evolving portfolio of premium packaging products—designed to blend strength, sustainability, and storytelling in every bag.

Packaging that Protects, Preserves, and Prospers

Whether for agriculture, logistics, or industrial needs, Shripushp NextGen’s woven packaging solutions are engineered to go beyond mere containment:

  • Woven Sacks – Crafted from robust polypropylene, ideal for safely storing grains, sugar, and bulk commodities.

  • Pulses Bags – Moisture-resistant designs that safeguard the freshness and quality of pulses.

  • Rice Bags (25–26 kg) – High-capacity sacks featuring premium printing for both strength and visual appeal.

  • Seed Bags – Breathable and eco-conscious, delivering seeds with care and minimal ecological impact.

  • Fertilizer Bags – Chemically resilient packaging made to handle fertilizers and minerals reliably.

  • Cement Fabric Bags – Heavy-duty and resilient, tailored for the rigors of construction supply chains.

  • Colour Fabric Bags – Customizable, vibrant bags crafted for promotional uses that stand out on the shelf.

  • Leno Bags – Breathable mesh bags ideal for produce and firewood—combining ventilation with gentle protection. shripushpnextgen.com

A Message Woven in Every Thread

Each bag from Shripushp NextGen isn’t just a package—it’s a silent promise. It carries with it a respect for the customer’s product, an understanding of market demands, and a commitment to sustainable craftsmanship. These are not just manufacturing outputs but thoughtful solutions, designed to protect the goods—and the environment.

About Shripushp NextGen Pvt Ltd

Founded in January 2023 and headquartered in Kolkata, Shripushp NextGen Pvt Ltd is setting new benchmarks in polypropylene woven packaging. With a foundation in innovation and ecology, the company offers strength, reliability, and integrity—one bag at a time.

For press inquiries, product samples, or further information, please contact:

  • Shripushp NextGen Pvt Ltd
  • Reach out to us at Plot 15, Whitegold Integrated Spintex Park, Ibrahimpatnam, Telangana.
  • 9000999300
  • info@snpltd.com
  • Website: shripushpnextgen.com

