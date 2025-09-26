Pet Food Ingredients Market Growth Driven by Rising Pet Humanization Trends

The global pet food ingredients market was valued at USD 60.48 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 83.60 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of pets worldwide and the trend of pet humanization, where pet owners are more conscious of their pets’ nutritional needs, influenced by lifestyle changes such as remote work. These factors have led to a surge in demand for high-quality pet food ingredients that align with human-grade standards.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Several key trends are shaping the pet food ingredients market:

Premiumization of Pet Food: There is a growing preference among pet owners for premium pet food products that offer superior nutritional value. This trend is leading to an increased demand for high-quality ingredients such as specialty proteins, vitamins, and functional additives.

Health and Wellness Focus: Pet owners are increasingly seeking ingredients that promote the health and well-being of their pets. Functional ingredients like probiotics, prebiotics, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids are gaining popularity for their benefits in digestion, immunity, and skin health.

Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing: Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, prompting a shift towards sustainably sourced ingredients. This includes the use of plant-based proteins and responsibly farmed animal products, as well as a focus on reducing the environmental footprint of pet food production.

Regulatory Developments: The pet food industry is experiencing stricter regulatory standards, leading to improved quality control and safety measures in the sourcing and processing of pet food ingredients.

Market Size & Forecast

The market’s growth trajectory is supported by several factors:

Increasing Pet Ownership: The rise in pet ownership, particularly in emerging markets, is expanding the consumer base for pet food products.

Evolving Consumer Preferences: There is a shift towards natural and organic ingredients, with pet owners seeking foods free from artificial additives and preservatives.

Advancements in Ingredient Innovation: The development of novel ingredients, such as insect protein and lab-grown meat, is catering to niche markets and addressing concerns related to sustainability and food allergies.

Expansion of Distribution Channels: The growth of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer sales models is enhancing the accessibility of premium pet food products to a broader audience.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The pet food ingredients market is characterized by the presence of several prominent players:

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.): A leading supplier of animal nutrition and pet food ingredients, offering a wide range of products including proteins, fats, and functional additives.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (U.S.): Known for its extensive portfolio in food and feed ingredients, ADM provides solutions that support pet health and nutrition.

BASF SE (Germany): A global chemical company that supplies vitamins, enzymes, and other additives essential for pet food formulations.

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands): Specializes in nutritional ingredients such as vitamins and carotenoids, contributing to the enhancement of pet food products.

Mowi ASA (Norway): A leading seafood company that supplies high-quality fish protein, a key ingredient in premium pet foods.

Symrise AG (Germany): Provides flavorings and functional ingredients that improve the palatability and nutritional profile of pet foods.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (U.S.): Offers a range of sustainable ingredients derived from animal by-products, contributing to the circular economy in pet food production.

The Scoular Company (U.S.): Supplies grains and other raw materials used in the manufacturing of pet food products.

Roquette Frères (France): Specializes in plant-based ingredients, catering to the growing demand for vegetarian and vegan pet food options.

Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.): Provides antioxidants, preservatives, and other functional ingredients that enhance the shelf life and nutritional value of pet foods.

Key Companies List

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Mowi ASA (Norway)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (U.S.)

The Scoular Company (U.S.)

Roquette Frères (France)

Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Conclusion

The pet food ingredients market is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as increasing pet ownership, evolving consumer preferences towards premium and natural products, and advancements in ingredient innovation. Companies are focusing on sustainability, health, and wellness to meet the demands of conscious pet owners. As the market continues to expand, stakeholders must adapt to regulatory changes and consumer trends to maintain competitiveness and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

