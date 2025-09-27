Hinfo: New Liquid Glass Design on iOS/iPadOS 26, New Drag and Drop Sorting Interface and Redesigned Local Services in CMS

Ringwood VIC, Australia, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Hinfo is releasing Version 3.10 of their service today, featuring three major upgrades.

The iPhone and iPad apps now showcase a refreshed look, adopting Apple’s new Liquid Glass design.

A drag-and-drop interface has been added to the CMS to simplify the ordering of items.

The CMS Local Services section has been redesigned to provide a consistent way of managing local area details.

Hinfo announced today that its latest mobile app update for Apple devices now adopts the new liquid glass design, delivering a consistent look with other apps, across all devices running iOS 26 or iPadOS 26.

The iPhone app also introduces exclusive design refinements, such as relocating the search bar to the bottom for easier access and refreshed visuals for on-screen alerts.

“Our updated iPhone and iPad app is intended to fit-in with the new design principles for the next era of mobile applications on Apple devices.” Says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo. “The Liquid Glass design results in a more animated and modern experience, while being instantly familiar and remaining consistent with our other guest access options.”

Hinfo has upgraded their CMS (content management system) to allow for re-ordering headings and various external locations in their digital hotel compendium, via a new drag and drop interface.

This new method is designed to be more intuitive and interactive for staff when updating the ordering of property details, local places/events/services or food ordering menu items.

“Whether it is re-ordering headings for your Property Details or sorting local places in the Near Me section, we have made sorting these headings and locations far simpler.” Says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo.

Alongside the new drag-and-drop interface in the CMS, Hinfo has also refreshed and enhanced the Local Services section to match the layout and navigation of the Near Me section.

This upgrade delivers a smoother and more consistent workflow for hotel staff when managing and updating all local area details.

Staff can now easily view all local services on a dedicated screen, making it faster and more intuitive to locate and update any service.

Each service can also be effortlessly removed or rearranged on its own sorting screen, thanks to the new drag-and-drop interface.

With these updates, guests will enjoy a richer and more dynamic guest compendium experience, while property managers and accommodation groups will find it far easier to maintain accurate property and local area information.

