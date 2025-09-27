Spacer Robotics Unveils GRID: The First Step Toward Autonomous Construction on the Moon

San Francisco, CA, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Spacer Robotics, a startup developing next-generation AI robots for construction and beyond, announced its first product today. GRID, an autonomous rebar-tying robot designed to tackle one of the most physically demanding and repetitive tasks on construction sites.

After months of development in stealth, GRID will make its public debut at Spacer Robotics’ Out of Stealth Launch Event on September 11, 2025, at the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

Rebar tying represents the perfect entry point for Spacer Robotics. It is fundamental, required in nearly every reinforced concrete structure. The global market for automatic rebar tying machines is projected to more than double, growing from $1.18 billion in 2023 to $2.5 billion by 2032. At the same time, concrete formwork—especially rebar work—carries one of the highest rates of musculoskeletal injuries among construction trades (CPWR).

“GRID was built to take on one of construction’s toughest, most repetitive tasks,” said Lesya Hendrix, CEO of Spacer Robotics. “By automating rebar tying, we’re improving efficiency and worker safety while laying the foundation for the next generation of autonomous construction robots. This is just the beginning – our long-term vision is to take these technologies beyond Earth and build on the Moon.”

GRID automates rebar tying with speed, precision, and enhanced safety, integrating advanced technologies such as sensor fusion, SLAM, and LiDAR. Its features include universal rebar compatibility, an RGB camera with smart sensors, 14-hour battery life with standard outlet recharging, and auto-feeding wire reels that track usage and tally ties completed.

Founded by industry veteran – Lesya Hendrix – whose background spans Tesla, Scania, and Nuro, Spacer Robotics is committed to advancing human progress through AI-powered robotics. The company’s mission is to transform construction today while laying the foundation for autonomous infrastructure development on Earth and beyond.

About Spacer Robotics

Spacer Robotics is driven by innovation and grounded in real-world needs. By combining robotics, AI, and human-centered design, we aim to transform how work gets done — making it faster, smarter, and more sustainable.