Consumer Attorneys PLLC Helps Immigrant Mother Overcome Background Check Error and Protect Her Livelihood

How a failed background check almost blocked a hardworking immigrant mother

New York, USA, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Starting over in a new country is never easy, but fighting for your legal rights shouldn’t make it harder. Consumer Attorneys PLLC, a leading law firm specializing in consumer protection, background check disputes, and credit reporting errors, recently helped a client from Cuba who faced a failed SSN trace that nearly prevented her from working in the United States.

Upon moving to the U.S. to provide a better future for her two children, the client encountered a critical roadblock: a background check error that incorrectly flagged her identity. Unable to verify her Social Security number, she was temporarily blocked from employment, leaving her anxious and overwhelmed about supporting her family.

Associate Attorney Meir Rubinov took on the case, reviewing the client’s records, advocating directly with the reporting agency, and leveraging the legal protections under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). Through persistent legal action, the firm successfully corrected the client’s background report, ensuring her identity was accurately verified and her professional opportunities were restored.

“This case highlights the real-world consequences of background check errors and inaccurate consumer reporting,” said Rubinov. “Every individual deserves a fair start, especially immigrants working tirelessly to provide for their families. Errors in background checks shouldn’t stand in the way of their livelihoods.”

Consumer Attorneys PLLC continues to provide expert legal guidance in cases involving credit reporting errors, mixed files, identity verification disputes, and consumer protection violations. By holding reporting agencies accountable and advocating for accurate information, the firm empowers clients to reclaim control over their personal and professional lives.

