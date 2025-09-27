Buyers Advocate Perth Marks Two Years of Redefining the Property Buying Experience

Perth, WA, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Buyers Advocate Perth is celebrating its second anniversary this month, marking two years of helping everyday Australians secure the right properties with clarity, confidence – and a dash of humour along the way.

Founded in 2023 by experienced buyer’s agent Ray Chua, after more than 15 years with another agency, Buyers Advocate Perth launched with a bold promise: to “illuminate your property journey” at a time when Perth’s housing market was at its most competitive in over a decade. Two years on, the boutique buyers agency in Perth has become one of WA’s fastest-rising players, guiding numerous clients through the rollercoaster of property buying and quietly changing the way Perth thinks about buyer’s agents.

“In just two years, Buyers Advocate Perth has grown from a new name in the market to a trusted voice for buyers across WA,” says Chua. “From day one, our focus has been on strategy, confidence and fixed-fee transparency — giving buyers the clarity they need in a market where overpaying by tens or even hundreds of thousands was a real risk. Whether it’s first-time buyers, seasoned investors, expats or downsizers who once said they’d ‘never use a buyer’s agent,’ we’ve helped people make smarter property decisions, not just faster ones.”

Over the past 24 months, Buyers Advocate Perth has:

Secured more than $70 million worth of homes and investment properties for clients

Expanded its network of off-market opportunities and trusted industry partners

Built a reputation for straight-talking guidance in an industry often seen as opaque

Launching during rising interest rates and record-low listings hasn’t been without challenges. “Adversity sharpens your skills,” Chua reflects. “It’s taught us to negotiate harder, think smarter, and always put our clients’ interests first – even when the market’s tough.”

Looking ahead, Buyers Advocate Perth plans to double down on its mission to make property buying less overwhelming and more strategic. Planned initiatives include leveraging AI for smarter property growth research, launching a “Property Myths Busted” social campaign to make education fun and shareable, and expanding tools to give clients deeper insights into Perth’s ever-changing market.

“We’re still boutique and still personal – and that’s deliberate,” says Chua. “We don’t just buy property. We help people build futures. That’s what gets us out of bed every morning.”

