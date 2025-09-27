True North Real Asset Partners Charts a New Course in Environmental Investment from London HQ

London, UK, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — True North Real Assets Partners, a specialist investment manager headquartered in London, is redefining the future of environmental investing through a sharp focus on real assets and sustainability-led strategies. With deep capital markets expertise and an independent structure, the firm is building a platform for lasting impact across the natural and built environment.

A Purpose-Driven Approach to Real Asset Investing

True North was founded with a clear mission: to manage real assets in a way that unlocks both financial value and environmental progress. The firm recognises the increasing urgency to act on climate and resource challenges — and sees real estate and infrastructure as critical levers for change.

The team believes that responsible stewardship is no longer optional. Instead, it is central to the long-term performance and resilience of investments. True North is committed to aligning investment goals with meaningful contributions to decarbonisation, land use efficiency, and sustainable urban development.

Independent Thinking Backed by Deep Market Experience

Founded in 2019, True North brings together veteran professionals from global capital markets with decades of experience in real asset investment. As a management-owned business, the firm operates free from external shareholder pressure, enabling long-term vision and decisive action.

This independence supports the kind of lateral thinking and agility that traditional firms often lack. Strategic flexibility allows True North to respond quickly to market shifts, identify undervalued opportunities, and shape innovative solutions to some of the most pressing challenges facing the sector.

Turning Global Challenges Into Investment Opportunities

The real estate and infrastructure sectors account for a significant share of global carbon emissions — yet they also hold the potential to lead the energy and sustainability transition. True North sees this duality not as a dilemma, but as an opportunity.

As environmental regulations tighten and global capital seeks cleaner outcomes, the firm is positioned to create value by tackling complexity head-on. Guided by the philosophy “we see potential instead of problems,” True North is unlocking returns where others see risk.

Investment Strategies with Impact and Performance

True North’s portfolio focuses on sustainable real estate, resilient infrastructure, and natural resource assets. These areas are selected not only for their return potential, but also for their critical role in shaping a low-carbon future.

Each investment is actively managed — with ESG factors integrated from initial due diligence through to long-term ownership. The firm takes a hands-on approach to repositioning assets, improving environmental performance, and ensuring long-term utility.

Based in London, Built for Global Impact

Operating from London, True North benefits from one of the world’s leading centres for financial innovation and climate-focused investment. The city’s global connectivity allows the firm to engage with international partners while sourcing capital to support local and regional sustainability goals.

With an eye on the future, True North is expanding its reach across sectors and geographies. Its team remains focused on building solutions that combine disciplined investing with the environmental urgency of our time.

