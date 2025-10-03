Shreekant Patil Motivates Vishwalata College Students on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Taluka Level in Nashik District

Yeola, Nashik, India, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Vishwalata Art, Science, and Commerce College, Bhatgaon, Yeola hosted a special seminar on entrepreneurship and innovation, featuring CEng. Shreekant Patil, leading Startup India Mentor and Committee Chairman at NIMA Nashik. The event was organized under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between NIMA Nashik and the college to strengthen entrepreneurship, employment, and internship opportunities for students.

The seminar, held at 10 AM, was graced by the presence of Prof. Annasaheb Pawar, Principal of Vishwalata College, and Shri Prashant Bhandare, Hon. Secretary. Prof. Pawar felicitated CEng. Shreekant Patil for his contribution to entrepreneurship development and his commitment to empowering students. More than 60 students, faculty members, and esteemed guest Dr. Yogesh Bhadane attended the seminar, which created an engaging platform for dialogue on innovation and self-employment.

Key Highlights of the Seminar

CEng. Shreekant Patil , with over 30 years of industry experience and founder of PARENTNashik, shared real-world examples from his entrepreneurial journey.

He emphasized the importance of innovation in building a "Viksit Bharat" and discussed his role as jury member at the Smart India Hackathon (SIH 2025).

Students were introduced to startup opportunities, government support programs, and seed funding initiatives, particularly for women entrepreneurs through schemes like “Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme”.

Guidance was shared on idea pitching, Startup India support mechanisms, and the growing financial and mentoring support for tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

· Importantly, Shreekant Patil explained how the State Government Skill Development Office, Nashik, plays a crucial role in supporting startups and generating employment. Through various job fairs and skill-building programs, the Nashik office has been successfully connecting youth with industries and providing platforms for both employment and business development.

CEng. Shreekant Patil also urged the college management to conduct an idea pitching hackathon on campus to nurture the startup ecosystem locally. On behalf of NIMA, he assured full support to students for exploring self-employment, including awareness of government subsidy schemes for small businesses.

The seminar concluded with an interactive Q&A session where students engaged with CENg Shreekant Patil on practical aspects of establishing startups. Prof. Dnyandeo Kadam delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude for Patil’s insights and requesting his frequent visits and long-term mentoring support for the college’s budding entrepreneurs.

This seminar marked an important milestone in strengthening collaboration between academia and industry, furthering the mission of empowering students to become job creators and innovators in India’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.