Handyman App Like Uber Launches Advanced Features for Smarter Home Services

RAJKOT, India, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Applionsoft, a leading provider of innovative on-demand app solutions, has officially announced the launch of advanced new features for its Handyman App Like Uber. The latest update focuses on improving convenience for users, empowering service providers with better tools, and equipping admins with enhanced control. With this release, the company continues its mission to simplify on-demand home services through smart, scalable, and user-friendly technology.

Key Features of Handyman App like Uber – Customer App

The updated Handyman App Like Uber delivers a user-friendly experience that makes booking and managing services effortless.

Provider List – Users can browse through a complete list of available providers, view their skills, and choose the right fit for their needs.



Secure Payment – Multiple payment options ensure a safe and smooth transaction process, giving users complete flexibility.



Service History – Customers can access their full history of service requests, with complete details available anytime.



Real-time Tracking – Users can monitor their service provider’s location and job status in real-time for better transparency.



Discounts – Exclusive offers and discounts managed by the admin allow users to save money while booking services.



Schedule Service – Customers can pre-book services for future dates and times, ensuring convenience and better planning.

These features not only make the app more reliable but also give users control over how they engage with service providers.

Key Features of Handyman App like Uber – Provider App

For service providers, the app introduces tools that simplify job management and boost productivity.

Swift Login – Providers can log in quickly using social accounts like Facebook or Google, or via email.



Manage Request – A single tap allows providers to accept or decline service requests instantly.



Earning Report – Providers can access detailed income records across daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly timelines.



Set Availability – Flexibility is at their fingertips with On/Off toggles to control work availability.



Profile Management – Providers can update personal information including name, email, contact details, and profile picture.



Service Details – A comprehensive management system for providers to update services and adjust pricing to stay competitive.

By giving providers greater autonomy, these upgrades ensure they can deliver quality service while managing their schedules effectively.

Key Features of Handyman App like Uber – Super Admin Panel

The Super Admin Panel has been equipped with advanced management capabilities to oversee the entire app ecosystem.

Manage Provider – Admins can view and control provider profiles including their names, services, and contact information.



Manage Users – Admins can easily add, edit, or remove users to maintain smooth app functionality.



Set Service Radius – Services can be limited to a specific geographic range using map-based radius settings.



Payment Mode – Admins can define and modify the payment modes offered in the system.



Track Professional – Provider locations, ongoing service status, and other activities can be monitored in real-time.



Manage Request – Through a centralized dashboard, admins can oversee booking requests, live updates, and service progress.

With these tools, admins gain complete control, ensuring the app remains efficient, reliable, and well-managed.

With these updates, Handyman App Like Uber delivers an enhanced experience that makes booking home services faster, easier, and more reliable. Users can enjoy seamless access to skilled professionals, while service providers gain greater control over their schedules and earnings. Admins benefit from advanced management tools that ensure smooth operations and service quality. Overall, these enhancements demonstrate a commitment to innovation, convenience, and efficiency in the on-demand home services industry, setting a new standard for digital service platforms.