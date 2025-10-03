Shreekant Patil Leads BIS India in Celebrating World Standards Day 2025 in Nashik

Nashik, India, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Mumbai Branch Office, organized a Stakeholder Meet to commemorate World Standards Day 2025 at Enrise by Sayaji, Nashik on 27th September 2025. This year’s celebrations cantered on the global theme “Shared Vision for a Better World — Partnerships for the Goals” (SDG 17).

CEng Shreekant Patil, Lamp Lighting at BIS World Standards Day During Stakeholder Meet Conclave, Nashik

The event celebrating World Standards Day 2025 at Stakeholder Meet Conclave brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to deliberate on the pivotal role of standards in sustainable development, quality assurance, and international trade.

CEng Shreekant Patil, NIMA Committee Chairman Guides on BIS World Standards Day During at Stakeholder Meet Conclave, Nashik

Shri Pinaki Gupta, Scientist E, Director & Head of BIS Mumbai Branch Office, inaugurated the program and emphasized BIS’s commitment to supporting MSMEs through certification, testing, and awareness initiatives. He highlighted the organization’s focus on creating safer, reliable products while enabling innovation, environmental sustainability, and global competitiveness.

Industry Participant Taking Pledge on World Standards Day at BIS Stakeholder Meet Conclave, Nashik

CEng. Shreekant Patil, NIMA Committee Chairman, BIS Technical Committee Member, and Chief Guest of the event, was felicitated by Shri Pinaki Gupta with a BIS memento.

CEng Shreekant Patil Speaking at BIS Stakeholder Meet Conclave, Nashik

In his keynote address, CEng. Shreekant Patil expressed gratitude to BIS and underscored NIMA’s ongoing contributions in building a strong startup ecosystem, supporting MSMEs with quality certifications such as BIS, CE, and ZED, and enabling women empowerment and skill development.

Shreekant Patil Speaks on World Standards Day at BIS Stakeholder Meet Conclave, Nashik

He highlighted Nashik’s recent achievement of becoming the highest ZED certification holder in Maharashtra, with 3,179 units certified between July and September 2025.

Shreekant Patil NIMA, MACCIA Chairman

CEng. Shreekant Patil also pledged continued support for BIS initiatives in the Nashik region, promising collaboration to expand awareness on quality standards and handholding MSMEs in achieving global competitiveness. He reiterated that fostering quality and innovation is vital in positioning India as Viksit Bharat and boosting exports to strengthen the economy.

Shreekant Patil, QPAC Member at BIS Stakeholder Meet Conclave, Celebrating World Standards Day at Nashik

Ms. Komal Labade, representing the District Industries Centre (DIC), Nashik, along with Shri Sheetal Patil and Shri V. Gopinath, Deputy Director General (West), BIS Western Regional Office, addressed the stakeholders on the importance of strengthening industry-government collaboration. The program concluded with a detailed presentation from the BIS Mumbai team on Conformity Assessment and Quality Ecosystem Development, followed by a vote of thanks.

Stakeholder at BIS Meet Conclave, Nashik Celebrating World Standards Day 2025

The event successfully reinforced the role of partnerships and standards in advancing India’s sustainable development goals while empowering industries to achieve excellence and global reach.