Shreekant Patil Leads BIS India in Celebrating World Standards Day 2025 in Nashik

BIS Mumbai Branch Office kickstart World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Shreekant Patil at Nashik.

Posted on 2025-10-03 by in Education, Industrial // 0 Comments

BIS Mumbai Branch Office kickstart World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Shreekant Patil at Nashik.Nashik, India, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Mumbai Branch Office, organized a Stakeholder Meet to commemorate World Standards Day 2025 at Enrise by Sayaji, Nashik on 27th September 2025. This year’s celebrations cantered on the global theme Shared Vision for a Better World — Partnerships for the Goals” (SDG 17).

BIS Mumbai Branch Office kickstart World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Shreekant Patil at Nashik. Shreekant Patil, Committee Chairman of NIMA Nashik and Technical Committee Member at BIS India, represented NIMA hosted by BIS Mumbai Branch Office held in Nashik on 27th September 2025, serving as the Keynote Speaker — Chief Guest for the event that kickstarted the World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Stakeholder Meet Conclave. #shreekantpatil #BISIndia #TechnicalCommittee #Member
CEng Shreekant Patil, Lamp Lighting at BIS World Standards Day During Stakeholder Meet Conclave, Nashik

The event celebrating World Standards Day 2025 at Stakeholder Meet Conclave brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to deliberate on the pivotal role of standards in sustainable development, quality assurance, and international trade.

BIS Mumbai Branch Office kickstart World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Shreekant Patil at Nashik. Shreekant Patil, Committee Chairman of NIMA Nashik and Technical Committee Member at BIS India, represented NIMA hosted by BIS Mumbai Branch Office held in Nashik on 27th September 2025, serving as the Keynote Speaker — Chief Guest for the event that kickstarted the World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Stakeholder Meet Conclave. #shreekantpatil #BISIndia #TechnicalCommittee #Member
CEng Shreekant Patil, NIMA Committee Chairman Guides on BIS World Standards Day During at Stakeholder Meet Conclave, Nashik

Shri Pinaki Gupta, Scientist E, Director & Head of BIS Mumbai Branch Office, inaugurated the program and emphasized BIS’s commitment to supporting MSMEs through certification, testing, and awareness initiatives. He highlighted the organization’s focus on creating safer, reliable products while enabling innovation, environmental sustainability, and global competitiveness.

BIS Mumbai Branch Office kickstart World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Shreekant Patil at Nashik. Shreekant Patil, Committee Chairman of NIMA Nashik and Technical Committee Member at BIS India, represented NIMA hosted by BIS Mumbai Branch Office held in Nashik on 27th September 2025, serving as the Keynote Speaker — Chief Guest for the event that kickstarted the World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Stakeholder Meet Conclave. #shreekantpatil #BISIndia #TechnicalCommittee #Member
Industry Participant Taking Pledge on World Standards Day at BIS Stakeholder Meet Conclave, Nashik

CEng. Shreekant Patil, NIMA Committee Chairman, BIS Technical Committee Member, and Chief Guest of the event, was felicitated by Shri Pinaki Gupta with a BIS memento.

BIS Mumbai Branch Office kickstart World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Shreekant Patil at Nashik. Shreekant Patil, Committee Chairman of NIMA Nashik and Technical Committee Member at BIS India, represented NIMA hosted by BIS Mumbai Branch Office held in Nashik on 27th September 2025, serving as the Keynote Speaker — Chief Guest for the event that kickstarted the World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Stakeholder Meet Conclave. #shreekantpatil #BISIndia #TechnicalCommittee #Member
CEng Shreekant Patil Speaking at BIS Stakeholder Meet Conclave, Nashik

In his keynote address, CEng. Shreekant Patil expressed gratitude to BIS and underscored NIMA’s ongoing contributions in building a strong startup ecosystem, supporting MSMEs with quality certifications such as BIS, CE, and ZED, and enabling women empowerment and skill development.

BIS Mumbai Branch Office kickstart World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Shreekant Patil at Nashik. Shreekant Patil, Committee Chairman of NIMA Nashik and Technical Committee Member at BIS India, represented NIMA hosted by BIS Mumbai Branch Office held in Nashik on 27th September 2025, serving as the Keynote Speaker — Chief Guest for the event that kickstarted the World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Stakeholder Meet Conclave. #shreekantpatil #BISIndia #TechnicalCommittee #Member
Shreekant Patil Speaks on World Standards Day at BIS Stakeholder Meet Conclave, Nashik

He highlighted Nashik’s recent achievement of becoming the highest ZED certification holder in Maharashtra, with 3,179 units certified between July and September 2025.

BIS Mumbai Branch Office kickstart World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Shreekant Patil at Nashik. Shreekant Patil, Committee Chairman of NIMA Nashik and Technical Committee Member at BIS India, represented NIMA hosted by BIS Mumbai Branch Office held in Nashik on 27th September 2025, serving as the Keynote Speaker — Chief Guest for the event that kickstarted the World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Stakeholder Meet Conclave. #shreekantpatil #BISIndia #TechnicalCommittee #Member
Shreekant Patil NIMA, MACCIA Chairman

CEng. Shreekant Patil also pledged continued support for BIS initiatives in the Nashik region, promising collaboration to expand awareness on quality standards and handholding MSMEs in achieving global competitiveness. He reiterated that fostering quality and innovation is vital in positioning India as Viksit Bharat and boosting exports to strengthen the economy.

BIS Mumbai Branch Office kickstart World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Shreekant Patil at Nashik. Shreekant Patil, Committee Chairman of NIMA Nashik and Technical Committee Member at BIS India, represented NIMA hosted by BIS Mumbai Branch Office held in Nashik on 27th September 2025, serving as the Keynote Speaker — Chief Guest for the event that kickstarted the World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Stakeholder Meet Conclave. #shreekantpatil #BISIndia #TechnicalCommittee #Member
Shreekant Patil, QPAC Member at BIS Stakeholder Meet Conclave, Celebrating World Standards Day at Nashik

Ms. Komal Labade, representing the District Industries Centre (DIC), Nashik, along with Shri Sheetal Patil and Shri V. Gopinath, Deputy Director General (West), BIS Western Regional Office, addressed the stakeholders on the importance of strengthening industry-government collaboration. The program concluded with a detailed presentation from the BIS Mumbai team on Conformity Assessment and Quality Ecosystem Development, followed by a vote of thanks.

BIS Mumbai Branch Office kickstart World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Shreekant Patil at Nashik. Shreekant Patil, Committee Chairman of NIMA Nashik and Technical Committee Member at BIS India, represented NIMA hosted by BIS Mumbai Branch Office held in Nashik on 27th September 2025, serving as the Keynote Speaker — Chief Guest for the event that kickstarted the World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Stakeholder Meet Conclave. #shreekantpatil #BISIndia #TechnicalCommittee #Member
Stakeholder at BIS Meet Conclave, Nashik Celebrating World Standards Day 2025

The event successfully reinforced the role of partnerships and standards in advancing India’s sustainable development goals while empowering industries to achieve excellence and global reach.

BIS Mumbai Branch Office kickstart World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Shreekant Patil at Nashik. Shreekant Patil, Committee Chairman of NIMA Nashik and Technical Committee Member at BIS India, represented NIMA hosted by BIS Mumbai Branch Office held in Nashik on 27th September 2025, serving as the Keynote Speaker — Chief Guest for the event that kickstarted the World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Stakeholder Meet Conclave. #shreekantpatil #BISIndia #TechnicalCommittee #Member
Shreekant Patil Advocates BIS Care App during celebrating World Standards Day at Nashik

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution