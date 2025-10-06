Tijon Fragrance Lab Opens Its Doors: Experience the Art of Perfume Making in Cumming City Center

Cumming, GA, 2025-10-06 — /EPR Network/ — The wait is over! Tijon Atlanta, a one-of-a-kind fragrance lab and perfume-making experience, has officially opened its doors at Cumming City Center. Offering an immersive, hands-on experience, Tijon invites guests to create their own signature perfume from over 300+ premium oils — blending creativity, science, and luxury in a unique way.

Founded with the vision of bringing custom fragrance experiences to North Georgia, Tijon Atlanta introduces an interactive concept where guests become perfumers for a day. Each experience includes guided blending sessions, expert assistance, and a take-home bottle of their personally crafted fragrance — plus a complimentary gift bag of Tijon products.

A New Kind of Experience in Metro Atlanta

From date nights to birthday celebrations, bachelorette parties, and corporate team events, Tijon Atlanta transforms the art of scent into an unforgettable social experience. The Fragrance After Dark sessions add a touch of romance and mystery, while the Express Fragrance Experience offers walk-ins a quick, creative escape.

“We wanted to create something that goes beyond traditional retail — an experience that’s memorable, luxurious, and truly personal,” says the Tijon Atlanta team. “Everyone leaves with something that smells like them — their story, bottled.”

Tijon Atlanta Experiences

Mix & Match Workshop – $99 : A 90-minute guided perfume-making experience where guests create three blends and take home their favorite.

: A 90-minute guided perfume-making experience where guests create three blends and take home their favorite. Fragrance After Dark – $125 : An exclusive evening session perfect for couples, girls’ nights, or celebrations.

: An exclusive evening session perfect for couples, girls’ nights, or celebrations. Express Fragrance Experience – $69 : A quick, creative session for walk-ins or last-minute plans.

: A quick, creative session for walk-ins or last-minute plans. Fragrance 101 – $175: A deep-dive masterclass for fragrance lovers who want to experiment with unlimited combinations.

Perfect for Every Occasion

Tijon Atlanta has quickly become a must-visit attraction in Cumming for those seeking unique date ideas, group activities, or birthday party venues near Atlanta. The location’s boutique aesthetic and hands-on approach make it ideal for private events, team outings, and holiday celebrations.

Visit Tijon Fragrance Lab

Address: 441 Vision Drive, Suite G104, Cumming, GA 30040

Website: www.tijon.com/pages/atlanta

Instagram/ TikTok: @TijonAtlanta

Contact: Atlanta@Tijon.com

About Tijon

Originally founded in St. Martin, Tijon has been a leader in custom fragrance creation for over a decade, known for its luxury blends and interactive labs. The Atlanta location brings the same prestige and creativity to Georgia, allowing guests to design and bottle their personal scent — with their unique formula safely stored for easy reorders.