Shreekant Patil Empowers SC ST Women Through DFO MSME Sponsored Bakery Workshop

Nashik, India, 2025-10-06 — /EPR Network/ — A full-day workshop on bakery entrepreneurship for SC-ST category women was conducted by entrepreneur and mentor Shreekant Patil, sponsored by DFO- MSME, Mumbai, on September 19th from 10 AM to 5 PM at Shrinath Hall, Sri Ravi Shankar Marg, Near Green Pharma Medical, Nashik.

The workshop witnessed active participation from over 25 women enrolled in the 30-days from August 18th to September 24th, government-supported bakery training program aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs.

CEng. Shreekant Patil emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship, Udyam registration, government subsidy schemes, and small business establishment in the bakery sector. He guided participants on leveraging digital footprints, digital marketing, social media promotions, MSME Mart by NSIC, ONDC platforms, and creating small business websites to grow their ventures.

CEng. Shreekant Patil has been a steadfast advocate for women empowerment, actively contributing through platforms such as NIMA Nashik, MACCIA, Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), Womennovator, Khadi India’s Stand-Up India, Udyami India, DIC Nashik, G20 EMPOWER, SCST Hub, Startup India, NIESBUD, and JSS, among others. Through his associations with MSME initiatives, Startup India programs, and government-backed skill development schemes, he has mentored and trained countless aspiring women entrepreneurs across Maharashtra. Over the years, he has organized numerous entrepreneurship development workshops, digital marketing trainings, and vocational courses, specifically designed for women from SC-ST and underprivileged communities. His initiatives focus on guiding women to launch small businesses, secure MSME registration, avail government subsidies, leverage digital platforms, and embrace self-employment opportunities. By imparting both practical business knowledge and confidence, eminent trainer, CEng. Shreekant Patil has played a vital role in creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and empowering women to establish themselves as successful, independent entrepreneurs.

The session also included discussions on marketing assistance provided by the government and the role of digital platforms in scaling businesses. The workshop concluded with an interactive Q&A session, followed by a vote of thanks delivered by Mrs. Kavita Kadam, organizer of the training program.