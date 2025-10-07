iSmartRecruit Unveils iSmartRecruit 2.0 Next-Gen Recruitment Reinvented with AI – Pioneering AI-Powered Recruitment Solutions

NEW YORK, 2025-10-07 — /EPR Network/ — iSmartRecruit, a leading provider of recruitment software, proudly announces the launch of iSmartRecruit 2.0, a next-generation platform that integrates advanced artificial intelligence technologies to transform the way recruitment functions operate. With this milestone, iSmartRecruit becomes a pioneer in the industry by rolling out AI-driven features that extend far beyond the traditional offerings of its competitors.

The new release reflects the company’s bold vision to deliver services not just as a recruitment software provider, but as an AI-first company that harnesses the full power of artificial intelligence to create meaningful value for clients.

Driving Transformation with AI

AI has already begun reshaping businesses across industries, and recruitment is no exception. At iSmartRecruit, we believe our clients should always stay ahead of the curve. That’s why iSmartRecruit 2.0 introduces a robust AI feature set that combines Generative AI, Conversational AI, and AI Agents, designed to simplify recruitment, enhance candidate experience, and optimise business outcomes.

Generative AI for Content Creation

Recruiters can now leverage generative AI to effortlessly draft job descriptions, optimise candidate notes, create email templates, and produce other recruitment-related content. This not only saves valuable time but also ensures high-quality, professional communication at scale.

Conversational AI for Candidate Engagement

With our conversational AI capabilities, clients can deploy intelligent chatbots on their websites. These bots act as virtual recruiters, guiding candidates to relevant job opportunities, assisting with a pplications, and delivering a personalised, multilingual experience that feels as natural as speaking with a human recruiter.

AI Agents for Productivity & Research

AI Agents act as digital assistants to perform daily recruitment tasks such as identifying new business opportunities, conducting executive research, and performing company analysis. They deliver tasks with greater accuracy, improved speed, and reduced manual effort, enabling recruiters to focus on building relationships rather than repetitive tasks.

AI Beyond the Product

iSmartRecruit’s commitment to AI extends beyond its product features. Internally, the company has begun optimising its customer service, operations, and quality assurance through a full AI stack. This ensures faster support, a superior user experience, and continuous delivery of innovative solutions, all at a competitive price point.

Setting a New Standard in Recruitment Technology

With iSmartRecruit 2.0, we are not simply updating our product; we are redefining what intelligent recruitment software can achieve,” said Amit Ghodasara, CEO of iSmartRecruit. Our mission is to help recruiters stay ahead of the curve by providing tools that not only automate but also elevate the recruitment process.

Unlike conventional systems, iSmartRecruit 2.0 offers an advanced AI ecosystem that combines automation with contextual intelligence, enabling recruitment teams to work smarter, engage better, and make data-driven decisions faster.

About iSmartRecruit

iSmartRecruit is dedicated to redefining the recruitment landscape with its advanced Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and CRM solutions. With the launch of iSmartRecruit 2.0, the company further strengthens its commitment to innovation by becoming an AI-powered recruitment partner. The platform supports a wide range of models and offers specialised features for executive search agencies, enabling them to manage high-level placements and confidential searches with precision. It also caters to multilingual recruitment agencies with global hiring capabilities, customisable workflows, and language support. If you are looking to scale your recruitment function and grow with AI, iSmartRecruit 2.0 is here to give you the edge.

Media Contact:

iSmartRecruit Marketing Team

marketing@ismartrecruit.com

www.ismartrecruit.com