Pharmacy Market 2030: The Surge in Specialty Pharmacy Services

Global Pharmacy Market Overview

The global pharmacy market was valued at USD 1.35 trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.06 trillion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030. This expansion is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, which has resulted in increased healthcare expenditure worldwide.

The demand for specialty drugs is rising globally, and prescription drug spending continues to grow in developed nations, creating new opportunities for industry participants. The increasing incidence of chronic health conditions such as cancer, diabetes, traumatic brain injuries, and cardiovascular diseases—often linked to sedentary lifestyles—is further propelling market growth.

As the need for prescription medications surges, pharmacies are experiencing increased demand due to their critical role in dispensing these drugs. According to the National Health Service (NHS), the cost of an NHS prescription in England for 2024–2025 is USD 12.65 per item, marking an increase of USD 0.51 from the previous year. This cost has been steadily rising, from USD 8.80 in 2015–2016 to USD 10.47 in 2024–2025, and is typically reviewed annually.

To meet consumer expectations and enhance patient accessibility, pharmacies are increasingly embracing digital transformation. Leading players in the healthcare IT sector are developing integrated software solutions to support this shift. For example, in December 2024, Cencora, Inc. launched Accelerate Pharmacy Solutions, aimed at helping hospitals and health systems improve operations and financial outcomes. The solution focuses on streamlining supply chains, integrating advanced technology, and enhancing user capabilities.

Market growth is further supported by the global rise in chronic diseases, the high rate of accidents and injuries in low-income countries, and the increasing need for effective treatments. According to Cancer Facts & Figures 2025 by the American Cancer Society, an estimated 2,041,910 new cancer cases are expected in the U.S. in 2025. Furthermore, approximately 1 in 8 adults, or 853 million individuals, may be diagnosed with diabetes by 2050.

Other contributing factors include the aging population, the increasing occurrence of unintentional injuries, growing demand for portable medical devices, and the establishment of industry-focused alliances and associations worldwide.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global pharmacy market with a 53.2% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. accounted for the largest share within the North American region.

Prescription drugs represented the dominant product segment, comprising 81.3% of the global market in 2024.

Retail pharmacies held the largest share by type in the same year.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.35 Trillion

USD 1.35 Trillion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.06 Trillion

USD 2.06 Trillion CAGR (2025–2030): 7.3%

7.3% Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

North America Fastest Growing Region: Middle East and Africa

Key Industry Players

Major companies continue to expand their service offerings and strategic collaborations. Some of the leading players in the global pharmacy market include:

CVS Health – Operates through CVS Pharmacy with services such as mail-order delivery, neighborhood pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, and savings programs across its extensive U.S. store network.

– Operates through CVS Pharmacy with services such as mail-order delivery, neighborhood pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, and savings programs across its extensive U.S. store network. Walmart Inc. – Offers same-day pharmacy delivery in 49 U.S. states and integrates pharmacy services with groceries and general merchandise through a unified online platform.

– Offers same-day pharmacy delivery in and integrates pharmacy services with groceries and general merchandise through a unified online platform. The Kroger Co.

Amazon

Boots Walgreens

Rite Aid Corp.

MCKESSON CORPORATION

Well Pharmacy

Humana

Matsumotokiyoshi Co., Ltd.

Apollo Pharmacy

MedPlusMart.com

These companies play a pivotal role in shaping market trends and hold significant market share.

Conclusion

The global pharmacy market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing burden of chronic diseases, rising demand for prescription and specialty drugs, and ongoing digital transformation within the healthcare sector. North America remains the dominant player, but emerging regions like the Middle East and Africa are expected to witness the fastest growth. With healthcare technology advancements and evolving patient needs, the pharmacy industry is undergoing significant change—creating opportunities for innovation, improved access, and enhanced patient outcomes.

