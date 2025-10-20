Unlock Growth with Cutting-Edge Zepto Clone App Features for Quick-Commerce

NEW YORK, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox, a leading on-demand app development company, today announces the launch of its Zepto Clone App, a comprehensive platform designed to empower startups, grocery brands, and enterprises to establish and scale their own instant grocery delivery business. Featuring advanced functionalities across Customer, Driver, Store, and Admin panels, as well as web interfaces, this solution enables seamless operations, smarter order management, and superior user experiences — making it an all-in-one tool for the fast-growing quick-commerce market.

With a focus on seamless experience, this powerful white-label app solution enables entrepreneurs to establish and scale their quick-commerce business with minimal development time. Whether it’s real-time delivery tracking, personalized wish lists, or smart stock management, the Zepto Clone App provides every functionality needed to build a robust grocery ecosystem.

Zepto Clone App Features- Customer App

The Customer App is built with a focus on simplicity and engagement. From browsing to checkout, every step is optimized for a smooth and intuitive user journey.

Easy Login & Sign-Up: Users can register effortlessly through email, phone number, or social accounts, ensuring instant access to the platform. This helps businesses reduce onboarding friction and boost retention.

Browse Nearby Stores: Customers can explore multiple grocery stores within their area using advanced search filters, enabling them to find the best options quickly and conveniently.

Smart Add to Cart: Shoppers can add, remove, or update product quantities effortlessly before proceeding to checkout — creating a stress-free shopping experience.

Real-Time Order Tracking: Transparency is key in quick-commerce. The app enables customers to track their orders live, view delivery partner locations, and receive accurate estimated delivery times.

Ratings & Reviews: Customers can share feedback about products, stores, and delivery experiences, helping businesses maintain service quality and trust.

Personalized Wish List: Frequent shoppers can save their favorite items or stores for easy access, allowing for faster repeat purchases and personalized recommendations.

Zepto Clone App Features – Driver App

The Driver App focuses on operational flexibility and real-time coordination, giving delivery agents the tools they need for efficient performance.

Availability Toggle: Drivers can easily switch between online and offline modes, offering flexibility to manage their delivery hours.

Job Order History: The feature provides a complete overview of all completed and pending deliveries, helping drivers track performance and manage work records effectively.

Integrated GPS Navigation: Built-in navigation tools ensure accurate routes and real-time traffic insights, allowing for faster, safer deliveries.

In-App Call & Chat: Seamless communication between drivers, customers, and stores helps eliminate confusion and ensures smooth coordination throughout the delivery process.

Detailed Delivery Information: Drivers receive complete details of each order, including customer address and special delivery notes, ensuring accurate and timely fulfillment.

Track Earnings Dashboard: Drivers can view their daily, weekly, or monthly income summaries — offering full transparency and motivating performance-based efficiency.

Zepto Clone App Features- Store App

The Store App offers businesses total control over their digital operations. From managing inventory to setting prices, every aspect of store management is made smarter and faster.

Profile Setup: Stores can create and manage business profiles, showcase branding elements, and improve online visibility across the platform.

Smart Stock Management: Merchants can update, track, and manage their inventory in real time, minimizing supply chain errors and ensuring product availability.

Price Management: Store owners have full flexibility to adjust pricing strategies dynamically, helping them stay competitive in the fast-changing grocery market.

Offers & Discounts: Businesses can attract and retain customers by creating targeted promotions, discount codes, and seasonal deals directly from the dashboard.

Driver Assignment: Orders can be auto-assigned or manually dispatched to available delivery partners, reducing delays and improving order turnaround time.

Availability Toggle: Stores can enable or disable specific products or their entire store with a single click — ensuring smooth order management during peak or off hours.

Zepto Clone App Features – Web Admin Panel Features

The Admin Panel serves as the control center for managing all activities across customers, stores, and drivers.

Customer Management: View, edit, and manage user accounts, preferences, and orders for improved service quality.

Store Management: Add, verify, and monitor store operations, inventory, and pricing in real time.

Promotions Management: Create and track campaigns and discounts to retain customers and boost engagement.

Analytics & Reports: Access detailed insights on orders, revenue, and performance metrics to make data-driven decisions.

Driver Management: Assign tasks, monitor delivery performance, and ensure optimized workforce utilization.

Push Notifications: Send real-time alerts for order updates, offers, and delivery requests directly from the backend.

Zepto Clone App Features – Customer Website

Easy Login & Sign-Up: Register using email, phone number, or social accounts for instant and secure access.

Browse Nearby Stores: Explore multiple grocery stores within a location using smart search filters and categories.

Smart Add to Cart: Quickly add, remove, or update products in the cart before checkout.

Real-Time Order Tracking: Track order status and live delivery partner locations with accurate ETA updates.

Ratings & Reviews: Share feedback on products, stores, and delivery experiences to improve service quality.

Personalized Wish List: Save favorite items or stores for repeat orders with a single tap.

Zepto Clone App Features – Store Website Panel

Store Profile Setup: Easily create, edit, and manage store details for strong branding.

Product & Stock Management: Manage inventory in real time for accurate and efficient operations.

Order Management: Accept or reject customer orders instantly from the dashboard.

Offers & Discounts Setup: Launch deals, promotions, and seasonal discounts to engage customers and increase sales.

With its robust feature set, the Zepto Clone App provides businesses with a complete, scalable ecosystem to manage customers, stores, drivers, and operations efficiently. By combining real-time order tracking, smart inventory management, and advanced analytics, this On-Demand Grocery Delivery App enables startups and enterprises to deliver faster, improve customer satisfaction, and accelerate growth in the competitive quick-commerce industry. This all-in-one solution ensures businesses can confidently expand their grocery delivery services while maintaining operational excellence.