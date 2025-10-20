Toradex and Synaptics Partner to Simplify Development and Deployment of Industrial Edge AI and IoT Solutions with Torizon

Horw, Switzerland, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Toradex, a leader in industrial computing solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA). This collaboration brings its production-ready industrial Linux platform, Torizon, to Synaptics’ high-performance Astra™ family of Edge AI processors, accelerating development of next-generation embedded and IoT devices, while streamlining compliance with cybersecurity regulations. Toradex also extends its hardware portfolio with Single Board Computers based on the Synaptics Astra SL1680.

With this partnership, Torizon is now available on Synaptics Astra SL1680-based boards, simplifying evaluation and development with a straight path to volume production.

Building on Synaptics’ recent announcement of the Astra SL2610 line of multimodal GenAI processors, Torizon will also support this new generation of AI-native processors designed to deliver transformative edge AI performance for intelligent IoT devices.

Torizon gives developers access to a rich ecosystem of software and a modern development environment integrated with Visual Studio Code. Its managed Linux distribution allows teams to focus on application development rather than building and maintaining a custom Linux Distribution.

The advanced Torizon Vulnerability Manager not only scans for CVEs but also assesses their actual impact, helping teams prioritize real risks. This latest feature, in addition to the many other security-focused features, are designed to be compliant with the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and other modern cybersecurity regulations, significantly lowering development and maintenance costs for Astra-based designs.

“Our partnership with Synaptics represents a major step forward in our mission to make embedded computing easy, but also secure, scalable, and future proof,” said Samuel Imgrueth, CEO of Toradex. “By combining the AI performance and flexibility of Synaptics’ Astra processors with the robustness and simplicity of Torizon, we’re enabling developers to build next-generation intelligent devices faster, while confidently addressing the growing demands of device lifecycle management, security, and regulatory compliance.”

“Synaptics is expanding its Edge AI leadership with powerful, flexible solutions for the most demanding IoT applications,” said Vikram Gupta, SVP and GM of Edge AI IoT Processors at Synaptics. “Partnering with Toradex, we’re uniting Synaptics’ multi-modal processing expertise with the Torizon platform to speed development, strengthen security, and deliver industrial IoT products to market faster.”

Torizon is optimized for secure, connected devices at scale and supports MLOps workflows for continuous delivery of machine learning models. The Linux OS is completely open source and supports the Synaptics Astra SL1600 Series and SL2610-based designs. With growing demands for cybersecurity compliance, Torizon helps companies future-proof their products through integrated security and long-term maintainability.

To learn more about Torizon and how to get started with Synaptics Astra-based designs, visit: https://www.torizon.io/supported-hardware/synaptics.

See it firsthand: Experience Torizon and the new Astra-powered hardware firsthand at the Toradex booth (#2015) during the upcoming Embedded World North America, taking place in Anaheim, CA, from Nov 4-6, 2025.

Our experts will be on-site to showcase live demos and answer questions.

About Toradex:

Toradex is a global leader in embedded hardware and software solutions, specializing in making embedded computing easy. Trusted by companies across healthcare, transportation, industrial automation, robotics, agriculture, smart cities, and more, Toradex enables faster time-to-market while reducing development costs and complexity.

The company’s off-the-shelf, pin-compatible Arm®-based System on Modules (SoMs) and Single Board Computers (SBCs) offer exceptional flexibility and scalability, enabling straightforward integration and seamless future upgrades.

Complementing its hardware offering, Torizon -an easy-to-use, open-source embedded Linux platform – streamlines development with integrated tools for OS configuration, secure remote updates, fleet management, and more, all built with security and reliability in mind. For more information, visit: https://www.torizon.io/

Toradex has also expanded its portfolio with SMARC modules, bringing the versatility of the SMARC standard together with its hallmark high quality and user-friendly design. This approach accelerates hardware-software integration while minimizing maintenance and development effort.

Headquartered in Horw, Switzerland, with offices around the world, Toradex delivers premium product support and long-term availability, empowering businesses to build robust, high-performance embedded systems with confidence and ease.

For more information, visit: http://www.toradex.com

About Synaptics:

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is leading the charge in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As the go-to partner for the world’s most forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, Veros™ wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play.

Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.