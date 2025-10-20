Historic Newport Property – ‘CHAMP SOLEIL’ Comes to Market

NEWPORT, RI, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — ‘Champ Soliel,’ one of only nine intact estates remaining in Newport, Rhode Island, has come to the market with an asking price of $22 million. The 5.3+ acre property is listed by Gustave White Sotheby’s Int’l Realty, with co-owners Paul Leys and David Huberman representing the seller.

The original owners, the Drexel family of Philadelphia, had been one of America’s richest families since well before the Gilded Age. Patriarch Anthony J. Drexel was the majority partner of Drexel Morgan & Associates along with his protégé, J. Pierpont Morgan. The firm that would eventually become J.P. Morgan Chase, managed an impressive roster of clientele – among them the Vanderbilts, Ogdens, Belmonts, Carnegies, and Astors – many of whom would go on to build the extravagant palaces of Newport as well as New York, including The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, Rosecliff, Miramar, Belmont Castle, and Champ Soliel.

‘Champ Soliel’ secured a spot on the southern end of famed Bellevue Avenue in 1929 and patterned its charming character after ‘La Lanterne’ at Versailles, surrounded by enchanting forests and stately specimen trees. Following the Drexels, owners have included the Ogden family of NY’s Manhattan Bank who added a ballroom and servants’ quarters. Their stewardship was followed by The Metropolitan’s power couple, Russell and Annie Laurie Aitken – he a noted collector and sportsman, and she, a well-regarded sculptor and mother of Sunny Von Bulow, who resided across the Avenue in Clarendon Court.

The 15,000+ sq ft villa, designed by renowned architects Polhemus & Coffin, is located at 601 Bellevue Avenue behind wrought-iron gates. The main residence houses seven bedrooms and 8.3 baths, grand rooms, paneled library, a home theatre, and fully modernized high-end systems. The property is graced with manicured gardens designed by landscape architect Umberto Innocenti, a croquet lawn, a 20′ × 40′ pool, FAA approved heliport, greenhouse, and expansive terraces. The estate includes a separate two-unit carriage house with four-car garage and workshop, while vacant land offers the potential for subdivision. Meticulously restored and modernized, ‘Champ Soleil’ is a landmark estate preserving the splendor of Newport’s legendary Gilded Age, a rare opportunity in one of America’s premier coastal enclaves.

