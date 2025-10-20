Future Electronics Launches Educational Campaign Highlighting Infineon’s CoolSiC™ MOSFET Solutions for Solar and Energy Storage

Montreal, Canada, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is pleased to announce a new educational digital campaign focused on enabling engineers to unlock next-level power density in solar and energy storage systems using Infineon’s CoolSiC™ MOSFET technology.

As the demand for compact, efficient renewable energy solutions grows, silicon carbide (SiC) power devices are rapidly reshaping design standards. The featured campaign centers around an exclusive white paper that explores how Infineon’s CoolSiC™ MOSFETs improve power conversion efficiency, minimize system losses, and reduce both size and cost in PV inverter and energy storage designs.

The digital feature will walk engineers through implementation strategies, real-world topology comparisons for micro, string, and central inverters, and reference designs that validate performance gains. Future Electronics aims to empower design teams with the knowledge and tools needed to advance solar and ESS innovation.

For more information about the product line, visit Future Electronics’ dedicated campaign web page.

