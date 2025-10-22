Meet the New Release of SecureBridge 11.0, EntityDAC 3.5, and dbExpress Drivers

NEW YORK, 2025-10-22 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released updated versions of SecureBridge, EntityDAC, and dbExpress Drivers with the key update – support for RAD Studio 13 Florence.

The release includes the following enhancements:

SecureBridge

Support for Lazarus 4.2

Added the RestClient components and demo

Support for system proxy settings to the TScWebProxy and TProxyOptions classes

Added a demo for the TScCMSProcessor component

Authentication via Authenticator property with support for standard and custom methods

dbExpress Driver for MySQL

Support for MariaDB 12, UUID, INET4/INET6

Extended support for the Vector data type for AI-based applications.

dbExpress Driver for Oracle

Passwords longer than 30 characters are now supported in Oracle 23 Direct mode

dbExpress Driver for PostgreSQL

A new RequiredFields option is available for automatic mapping of NOT NULL fields.

dbExpress Driver for SQLite

Added a new RequiredFields option for automatic mapping of NOT NULL fields.

Support for an ISO8601-like time format via the new TimeFormat property.

dbExpress Driver for SQL Server

Added the MultipleConnections connection parameter

Added support for Optional, Required, and Strict values for the Encrypt connection parameter

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/securebridge-11-0-entitydac-3-5-and-dbexpress-drivers-latest-versions-released.html

SecureBridge is a suite of client and server components for SSH, SFTP, FTPS, HTTP/HTTPS, SSL, WebSocket, and SignalR protocols.

EntityDAC is an ORM for Delphi with LINQ support. It provides a powerful framework that allows performing object-relational mapping of database objects to Delphi classes with full support for encapsulation, inheritance, polymorphism and other OOP features.

dbExpress is a database-independent layer that defines common interface to provide fast access to SQL database servers from Delphi and C++Builder including Community Edition, on Windows and macOS (32-bit and 64-bit) and Linux (64-bit) platforms.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.