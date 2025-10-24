Ready To Drink Shakes Market 2030: How Subscription Models Are Boosting Sales

Global Ready-to-Drink Shakes Market Overview

The global ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes market was valued at USD 9.81 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.77 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth is driven by increasing health and fitness awareness, coupled with consumers’ preference for convenient, nutritious beverages.

Ready-to-drink shakes offer consumers a quick and efficient way to obtain essential nutrients. As modern lifestyles become increasingly fast-paced and demanding, the demand for convenient food and beverage options has surged. Protein—a vital nutrient for muscle development, weight management, and overall health—is the primary component in most RTD shakes. These beverages are especially popular among fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and health-conscious individuals seeking to supplement their diets with additional protein.

Manufacturers are continuously innovating by introducing new flavors, improved formulations, and attractive packaging to appeal to a broader customer base. Furthermore, the growing availability of RTD shakes across supermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms has significantly boosted market accessibility and growth.

The rising adoption of vegan and plant-based diets for health, ethical, and environmental reasons has also spurred demand for vegan-friendly RTD shakes made with plant-based proteins such as soy, almond, and pea. Additionally, many brands are enhancing their offerings with functional ingredients like probiotics, antioxidants, fibers, and superfoods to support overall wellness.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Dominance: North America led the global market with a 31.9% revenue share in 2023, with the U.S. accounting for the largest portion of this regional market.

Packaging Trends: The tetra pak segment dominated packaging, representing 48.4% of total revenue in 2023.

Distribution Channels: Supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for 48.4% of global revenue in 2023, making them the leading distribution channel.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 9.81 Billion

USD 9.81 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 14.77 Billion

USD 14.77 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 6.1%

6.1% Largest Market (2023): North America

North America Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Company Insights

Leading players in the global RTD shakes market include Nestlé S.A., Soylent, Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Bolthouse Farms, Inc., and Huel Inc. Companies are pursuing strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their consumer base and strengthen market presence.

BELLRING BRANDS, INC. (BRBR): Focuses on convenient nutrition through its Premier Protein brand, offering a range of protein shakes tailored to support muscle growth and overall health goals.

Vega: Specializes in plant-based nutrition, offering protein powders and shakes designed for active lifestyles. The Vega Protein+ shake provides 20 grams of plant-based protein per serving.

Leading Companies in the Ready-to-Drink Shakes Market

BELLRING BRANDS, INC. (BRBR)

Nestlé S.A.

PepsiCo

Vega

Starbucks Coffee Company

OWYN

Soylent

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

Bolthouse Farms, Inc.

Huel Inc.

Conclusion

The global ready-to-drink shakes market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenient, health-focused beverages and rising awareness of the benefits of protein and plant-based nutrition. Innovation in flavors, packaging, and functional ingredients is enhancing product appeal, while expanding retail and online availability continues to support market penetration. With strong momentum in both developed and emerging markets, the RTD shakes industry is poised for sustained growth through 2030.