Waterborne Silicone Market 2030: Paints & Coatings Revolution

The global waterborne silicone market was valued at USD 1,590.37 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2,369.07 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.24% from 2025 to 2030. The market is witnessing growth driven by the rising emphasis on sustainable construction practices, where waterborne silicones are increasingly used in sealants and coatings due to their durability, weather resistance, and low environmental impact.

With the enforcement of stricter green building regulations and the adoption of sustainability certification programs, demand for eco-friendly materials has surged. As a result, the waterborne silicone market is shifting toward environmentally responsible alternatives, especially in the coatings and adhesives sectors. In light of global regulatory pressure to reduce volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, manufacturers are moving away from solvent-based formulations in favor of waterborne silicones.

These materials offer a combination of high performance and low environmental footprint, making them ideal for industries such as automotive, construction, and electronics. Adoption of waterborne silicone solutions in these industries is also aligned with broader ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) objectives, reflecting a strong industry-wide commitment to sustainability and carbon footprint reduction.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global waterborne silicone market in 2024, accounting for the largest revenue share of 40.40%. The region is experiencing rapid urban development and infrastructure growth, especially in countries like India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. With extensive investments in smart cities, residential housing, and industrial zones, demand for advanced building materials such as waterborne silicone is rising. Their properties—such as adhesion, weather resistance, and compliance with environmental standards—make them a popular choice in construction.

By type, the emulsions segment led the market with a share of 44.80% in 2024. Waterborne silicone emulsions are widely used in the textile industry for improving fabric softness, water repellency, and durability without sacrificing breathability. The shift toward eco-friendly, high-performance textiles is fueling the adoption of these emulsions in applications such as functional clothing, upholstery, and industrial fabrics.

By application, the paints & coatings segment held the largest market share at 36.64% in 2024. The growing demand for coatings that offer long-lasting protection in extreme environmental conditions is a key growth driver. Sectors like industrial and automotive are increasingly relying on waterborne silicone coatings for enhanced resistance against high temperatures, corrosion, and chemical exposure.

By end-use, the construction segment accounted for 27.72% of the market in 2024, making it the largest contributor by end-use. Waterborne silicone is playing an essential role in the development of sealants and waterproof coatings. As global infrastructure projects continue to expand, the need for durable, flexible, and low-maintenance materials that perform in extreme climates is increasing. Waterborne silicone products help extend the life of buildings by providing superior adhesion and reducing the risk of cracks and moisture damage.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1,590.37 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2,369.07 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 7.24%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The waterborne silicone market is characterized by intense competition and ongoing innovation. Leading companies are heavily investing in research and development to improve performance, cost-efficiency, and sustainability of their offerings.

Some of the major players focus on introducing next-generation silicone technologies to meet evolving regulatory standards and industrial requirements. These innovations often include low-VOC formulations, improved emulsion stability, and multi-functional performance across different applications.

Key Players

Momentive Performance Materials

Dow Chemical Company

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Elkem Silicones

Evonik Industries AG

BRB International BV

Siltech Corporation

Conclusion

The global waterborne silicone market is positioned for solid growth through 2030, underpinned by the worldwide push toward sustainability, eco-friendly materials, and green construction practices. As industries transition away from solvent-based products in response to stricter environmental regulations, waterborne silicones are emerging as a preferred solution across multiple sectors.

With increasing adoption in construction, textiles, automotive, and electronics, along with ongoing technological advancements, the market is expected to witness consistent growth. The Asia Pacific region will remain at the forefront due to urbanization and infrastructure development, while global manufacturers will continue focusing on innovation and sustainability-driven product strategies to maintain competitiveness and meet evolving market demands.