Auraya Leads the Conversation on Identity Protection at GovCC 2025

Melbourne, Australia, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — Auraya, a global leader in voice biometric technology, is proud to announce its sponsorship of GovCC 2025, taking place on October 28–29, 2025, in Melbourne, Australia. As part of the event, Auraya will host thought-provoking discussions on the future of secure identity verification and fraud prevention in customer service.

Paul Magee, CEO of Auraya, will be delivering a featured presentation on “Mitigating Deepfake Threats with Voice Biometrics”, where he will share strategic insights into the evolving landscape of identity protection and highlight innovative solutions for tackling the growing threat of fraud.

Alongside him, Stephen Mitchell, Head of Sales APAC, will be engaging with attendees throughout the event, showcasing Auraya’s cutting-edge voice biometric capabilities and how organisations across government and enterprise can integrate voice biometrics to safeguard customer interactions with confidence.

“At a time when identity fraud and synthetic voices are becoming increasingly sophisticated, Auraya’s mission is to provide organisations with the tools to create trusted, secure, and seamless customer experiences,” said Paul Magee, CEO of Auraya. “GovCC 2025 offers the perfect platform to exchange ideas, collaborate, and strengthen fraud prevention strategies across industries.”

Why Attend Auraya’s Session?

During GovCC 2025, Auraya’s team will:

Share real-world fraud mitigation strategies tailored for customer service environments.

tailored for customer service environments. Present advanced verification techniques that enhance both security and customer experience.

that enhance both security and customer experience. Demonstrate state-of-the-art voice biometric technology trusted by organisations globally.

Meet the Auraya Team at GovCC 2025

Paul Magee, CEO – Keynote speaker

– Keynote speaker Stephen Mitchell, Head of Sales APAC – Customer engagement lead

About Auraya

Auraya is a leading global provider of voice biometric technology, aimed at enabling secure and convenient interactions across various channels and languages. Auraya’s cutting-edge voice biometric technology delivers user-friendly identity authentication and anti-fraud capabilities. Auraya partners with organizations to integrate its voice biometric technology into secure customer-facing applications and fraud detection solutions. This partnership ecosystem provides solutions across a variety of industries, including government, education, healthcare, financial services, retail, and telecommunications.

Event Details: