Gojek Clone App Launches Tinder Clone App with Advanced Features for Modern Dating Startups

GUJARAT, India, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — Gojek Clone App, a leading provider of on-demand app solutions, has officially launched its Tinder Clone App, designed to help entrepreneurs and dating startups build scalable and feature-packed platforms with ease. The newly launched solution brings a blend of innovation, performance, and user-friendly experience that aims to redefine how people connect in today’s digital era.

As the online dating market continues to grow, this latest solution provides businesses with a ready-to-deploy and customizable platform that simplifies app development while offering a wide range of advanced features for both users and administrators.

Comprehensive Features for Enhanced User Engagement

The Tinder Clone App offers a full suite of essential features that enhance the user journey and encourage meaningful connections.

Instant Notification: Users receive instant alerts when someone likes their profile, sends a message, or initiates a new match request — ensuring high engagement and timely responses.

Look for Matches: The app allows users to browse nearby profiles, like, dislike, or super-like them, giving full control over their dating preferences. Suspicious profiles can also be blocked for added safety.

Uploads Photo: Users can upload attractive profile images during registration and explore others’ pictures, fostering transparency and authentic connections.

Age-Based Match: By using modern matching algorithms, users can search and discover profiles based on age and personal preferences, helping them find compatible matches faster.

Search Filters: Smart search filters such as age, distance, and interest make it easy for users to find their ideal partner — improving both efficiency and satisfaction in the matchmaking process.

New Matches: The app automatically suggests new match profiles based on user activity and preferences, allowing seamless discovery and connection opportunities.

Ultimate Right Swipe: Premium users get unlimited swipe access, unlocking more networking opportunities through in-app subscription packages.

Discover Profile: Users can control their visibility — toggle off profile discovery for privacy or turn it on to get new dating requests anytime.

Powerful Web Admin Panel – Tinder Clone App

The web-based Admin Panel included with the Tinder Clone App provides complete control and operational efficiency for managing the platform.

Comprehensive View: The admin panel offers an intuitive dashboard displaying overall platform performance, user activity, and engagement metrics in one centralized location.

User Management: Admins can efficiently manage user profiles, permissions, and reports, ensuring compliance with platform policies and smooth operations.

Verification System: Built-in profile verification tools enhance authenticity, allowing admins to validate user identities and maintain a trusted dating community.

Reports and Analytics: Access real-time reports and behavioral insights to make data-driven decisions and improve platform performance.

Settings & Configurations: From feature toggles to notification control, admins can fine-tune every element of the platform to fit their unique business needs.

Push Notifications: Send instant updates, promotions, or personalized messages directly to users’ devices to increase engagement and retention.

Modern Features for Next-Gen Dating Apps

The app also introduces a variety of modern features that align with the needs of today’s digital audience:

Social Login: Simplifies onboarding by allowing users to register via social media accounts instantly.

Easy Matchmaking: Advanced AI algorithms provide personalized match suggestions based on user behavior and interests.

In-App Chat: Encourages real-time communication between users in a secure and private chat environment.

Search & Filter: Helps users find their ideal match with multiple filters for precision matchmaking.

Distance-Based Match: Improves connection rates by suggesting users within proximity.

Like & Superlike: Enables quick, intuitive interactions to connect with profiles that match personal preferences.

With this Tinder Clone App, businesses now have an opportunity to step into the online dating market with a modern, ready-made, and customizable solution. It delivers an advanced feature set, seamless navigation, and a strong backend system to help entrepreneurs scale confidently. As an on demand app development company continues to innovate, this launch redefines the standard for modern dating platforms built for startups and enterprises.