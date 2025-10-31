Wekiva Island offers ultimate holiday retreat with cabana pop-up during Winter Wonderland

ORLANDO, Fla., 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — There’s no need to leave the Sunshine State for a taste of holiday cheer this season. Wekiva Island is offering guests their very own slice of festive fun with its new North Pole Nook.

The Seminole County attraction is transforming one of its best-loved cabanas, VIP, into an absolute explosion of holiday cheer. Visitors can reserve the space for the day for their own holiday hang out, ensuring all of their guests will make magical memories.

The North Pole Nook features:

A 12×24 cabana with room for 25 guests completely covered in holiday décor, including three couches, cozy throw blankets, festive pillows and multiple Christmas trees

A fire pit and chairs, plus s’mores kits and supplies

A beverage bar with Barnie’s Coffee for the adults and hot cocoa for kids of all ages, including fun add-ins like “jingle mints,” “caramel kringles,” “reindeer kisses” and more

A beverage fridge for non-alcoholic drinks, including six water bottles

A gas grill and summer kitchen to cook up a holiday feast (for those who don’t want to order eats from the onsite food truck, Without a Paddle Café)

Of course, the cabana also puts guests on a sandy beach looking over the canal to the gorgeous Wekiva River. Guests can rent canoes, kayaks or paddleboards to explore the Wild & Scenic River before heading back to the North Pole Nook to immerse themselves in a Christmas oasis. It’s the best of both worlds.

Guests can also enjoy all the fun of Wekiva Island’s beloved holiday tradition, Winter Wonderland. They’ll be dazzled by thousands of sparkling lights, the Christmas Tree Forest, and daily “snow” flurries, all adding to the feeling of escape to the North Pole. There are also regular events and chances to explore the incredible Santa’s Workshop.

The North Pole Nook is available to rent from Nov. 21 to Dec. 31 with rates starting at $575.

For those with larger parties, rental at the adjacent Canoe Cabana is available, as are corporate rentals for larger parties.

To book, visit https://wekivaisland.com/product/north-pole-nook/. For more information about Winter Wonderland, visit https://wekivaisland.com/winter-wonderland-2025/.