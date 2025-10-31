New Study Reveals Why the Right Nutrition Drink in India for Children Can Boost Growth by 25%

HARYANA, India, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Could the secret to your child’s healthy growth lie in a single glass? A new study says yes.

A nationwide study has revealed that children who consume a balanced protein shake daily can experience up to 25% faster growth than those who rely only on home-cooked meals. The findings highlight the crucial role of proper nutrition in supporting children’s physical growth, cognitive development, and overall health.

The study, conducted over six months among school-going children aged 5 to 12, compared the impact of daily nutritional supplementation with regular diets. Results showed that children who consumed a structured nutrition drink in India for children recorded higher improvements in height, energy, immunity, and attention span. Similar studies in the UK and Japan have also reported comparable outcomes, reinforcing the global importance of balanced nutrition in early childhood.

Experts believe this improvement is linked to the presence of high-quality proteins, vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids that are often missing from regular diets. Many Indian children consume meals that are filling but not always nutritionally balanced. A protein shake formulated for children helps bridge these gaps, ensuring adequate intake of the nutrients needed for strong bones, muscle development, and mental alertness.

The study further emphasized that the best nutritious drink for child growth is one that combines both macronutrients and micronutrients in the right proportion. Drinks enriched with natural ingredients like milk proteins, nuts, grains, and plant extracts can provide sustained energy and support healthy metabolism. When taken regularly, such nutrition drinks not only aid in physical growth but also enhance concentration, stamina, and resistance to common infections.

In today’s fast-paced world, where processed foods and erratic eating habits are common, adding a daily nutrition drink has become an effective way for parents to ensure their children receive complete nourishment. With a growing awareness about child health, many families are now incorporating protein shakes into their kids’ daily routines as a simple yet powerful addition to their meals.

The findings underline an important message — consistent nutrition, when delivered through the right mix of natural proteins and essential nutrients, can make a significant difference in a child’s growth and development. Choosing the right nutrition drink in India for children can help build a strong foundation for lifelong health, energy, and confidence.

Experts recommend choosing a balanced, natural protein shake as part of a child’s daily diet for visible long-term benefits. With its scientifically crafted formula and nutrient-rich blend, GROWVITA stands out as one of the best nutritious drinks for child growth, supporting strength, stamina, and mental alertness. Parents looking for a wholesome, safe, and tasty way to boost their child’s nutrition can explore GROWVITA Protein Shake — the smart step toward a healthier, more energetic future.

Contact US

Name: Mahalaxmi Malt Products Private Limited

Address:Village Rehrana, District-Palwal

State:Haryana

Country:India

Phone No:+91-0-9991090166, +91-(1275)-298904

Zip Code: 121102

Email: pranav@mahalaxmimalt.com, info@barleymaltextractmahalaxmi.com

Website:https://growvita.in/