X-MAT unveils X-FOAM: A game-changing ceramic foam for extreme environments

ORLANDO, Fla., 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — X-MAT®, a leader in advanced materials innovation, is proud to announce the launch of X-FOAM™, a revolutionary ceramic foam designed for extreme heat and high-performance applications.

Developed and manufactured in the United States, X-Foam represents a major leap forward in thermal protection and structural insulation for aerospace, defense and advanced engineering industries.

X-Foam is derived from X-MAT’s proprietary Silicon Oxycarbide polymer-derived ceramic resin technology. The foaming of this resin results in a lightweight, exceptionally strong, and highly insulating material that combines superior stiffness, machinability, and temperature resistance with significant cost advantages over traditional ceramic materials.

“This is a major step forward for high-temperature applications,” said Josh McConkey, Commercialization Lead. “X-Foam delivers the strength and heat resistance demanded by aerospace and advanced engineering industries, but at a fraction of the cost of existing materials. It’s tough, lightweight, machinable, and built to perform where other materials fail.”

X-Foam’s versatility and performance make it ideal for extreme environments, including aerospace insulation, molten metal filtering, hot gas permeability, furnace insulation, pyrolysis insulation and oven furniture.

In addition, X-Foam can be machined easily in its final ceramic state — using CNCs or even hand tools — and maintains sharp edges while resisting vibration damage.

“X-MAT is always reimagining high-performance materials,” said Bill Easter, CEO of X-MAT. “With X-Foam we’re seeing what’s possible when innovation meets real-world needs — a material that’s not only high-performing but also highly practical. This product has the potential to redefine insulation, protection and performance in some of the harshest environments imaginable.

For more information, visit https://www.ceramic-foam.com/.

About X-MAT®, the Advanced Materials Division of Semplastics

X-MAT®, the Advanced Materials Division of Semplastics, launched in 2013. X-MAT® have developed revolutionary high-performance materials that combine some of the best properties of metals (electrical conductivity), engineering plastics (lightweight) and ceramics (high operating temperature). X-MAT® has had several partnerships including work with NASA, Space Florida and the Department of Energy. X-MAT®’s game-changing material has various current applications including fireproof roof tiles, lightweight space mirrors, battery materials and 3D printing ceramics. With X-MAT®, the possibilities are endless. X-MAT® technology can be custom-engineered to fit many specifications and has unlimited potential market applications. To learn more about X-MAT® capabilities and future projects, visit their website at https://www.x-materials.com or call (407)353-6885.