China Belt and Road Initiative | BRIGC holds thematic event to bolster green finance

BEIJING, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — The BRI International Green Development Coalition (BRIGC) held a thematic meeting on October 18 in Beijing to advance green finance under the China Belt and Road Initiative.

The dialogue-focused event, which aimed to build a high-quality green finance system and promote global sustainable development, also served as the 2025 annual meeting of BRIGC’s Green Investment and Financing Partnership.

Officials, financiers, and experts from countries including China, Pakistan, Brazil, and Indonesia, as well as representatives from international institutions, participated in the discussions, exploring more effective ways for green finance to support the global economy’s low-carbon transition.

Photo provided by BRIGC shows a scene of the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Green Investment and Financing Partnership, held in Beijing on Oct. 18 under the China Belt and Road Initiative.

Zhao Yingmin, President of the BRIGC, said the annual event aims to pool global efforts to advance green finance and further highlight the “green” defining feature of the Belt and Road Initiative.

By offering more financial solutions for green development, finance is expected to serve as a key driver of sustainable global prosperity—particularly in countries of the Global South, Zhao noted.

In recent years, the increasing frequency of extreme climate events has posed serious challenges to the economic and social development of nations worldwide.

Against this backdrop, an official from Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination shared the country’s efforts to establish a homegrown green finance system and refine its classification standards to enhance resilience against climate risks.

He expressed hope for closer policy coordination and project cooperation with China under the frameworks of the BRIGC and the Green Investment and Financing Partnership.

According to Zhao, the BRIGC is currently establishing a supervisory committee for the Green Investment and Financing Partnership to strengthen policy design, coordination, and institutional support for green finance cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Yu Jian, Deputy Director-General of the Credit Market Department at the People’s Bank of China, elaborated on China’s green finance system, outlining its five key pillars: a well-developed top-level design, progressively improved standards, a globally leading market scale, continuously strengthened incentives and discipline mechanisms, and increasingly deeper international cooperation, emphasizing their critical role in advancing the green finance in Belt and Road partner countries.

Zhang Huaping, Deputy Director-General of the Department of General Affairs at China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment, called for accelerated development of green finance cooperation mechanisms and deeper international collaboration in this field.

Zhang emphasized that greater efforts are needed to promote systematic and mechanism-based cooperation in Belt and Road green finance, and to explore the creation of green finance evaluation tools and risk-sharing mechanisms that can attract broader participation from public funds, development finance, and private capital in Belt and Road green projects.

For more information, visit: BRI Events

About BELT AND ROAD PORTAL

The Belt and Road Portal is the official website for Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It responds to major concerns at home and abroad in a timely manner, interprets key concepts about the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), releases latest BRI-related information, presents latest achievements of Belt and Road cooperation, and provides information services and communication channels for enterprises, social organizations and citizens to actively participate in Belt and Road cooperation.