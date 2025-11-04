Why Partnering with a China LED Bathroom Mirror Supplier Can Boost Your Profits!

Hangzhou, China, 2025-11-04 — /EPR Network/ — Hangzhou Luxdream Industry Co., Ltd. (Luxdream), a leading manufacturer located in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou City, China, is proud to reaffirm its position as a top-tier China LED bathroom mirror supplier. With more than 12 years of dedicated production experience, Luxdream is poised to serve international clients with refined design, high-quality craftsmanship, and flexible OEM/ODM capabilities.

Established in 2012, Luxdream occupies a 10,000 sq metre facility and operates with a skilled workforce of over 60 employees. The company regularly achieves a monthly production output of around 12,000 LED bathroom mirrors, underscoring its robust capacity to meet both small-scale sample orders and large-volume container shipments. As a trusted China LED bathroom mirror supplier, Luxdream has built its reputation on a steady commitment to quality, affordability, and customised service.

Why Choose Luxdream as Your China LED Bathroom Mirror Supplier?

Customization & Flexibility

Luxdream offers comprehensive customisation services — from mirror shapes and sizes (round, rectangular, irregular) to lighting styles (backlit, illuminated), metal or wooden frames, and integrated smart features. This customisation ability distinguishes the company as a versatile China LED bathroom mirror supplier for varied market demands. Quality Assurance & Certifications

As a full-scale manufacturing enterprise, Luxdream has instituted rigorous inspection systems covering each stage — from production to delivery. The LED bathroom mirrors are certified with CE, UL, IP44, SAA, and SASO standards, reflecting global compliance and reliability. Cost-Effective Manufacturing

Family-owned and run, Luxdream leverages efficient in-house production coordination to keep costs competitive without sacrificing quality. This structure underpins its standing as a trusted China LED bathroom mirror supplier offering value-driven solutions. Global Market Experience

With a strong focus on international markets—particularly Europe, which accounts for roughly 70 % of its export share—Luxdream is adept at navigating logistics, packaging, and regulatory workflows. As a China LED bathroom mirror supplier of choice, the company ensures timely deliveries and full-container shipments with professional export packaging.

About Hangzhou Luxdream Industry Co., Ltd.



For more info about the company

Company Name: Hangzhou Luxdream Industry Co., Ltd.

Address: 8F, Wanhe International, Xiaoshan, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China, 311000

Contact Phone: +86 15088776790

Contact Name: Leo Zhu

Company Email: info@luxdreamcn.com

Website URLs: https://www.ledbathroommirror.com/