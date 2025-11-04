JJungles Integrates AI Across Every Layer to Power the Future of Agencies

JJungles Integrates AI at Every Layer to Power the Next Generation of Agencies

Sunshine Coast, QLD, 2025-11-04 — /EPR Network/ — Australian startup JJungles is putting artificial intelligence at the centre of agency operations with its new JNX AI Ecosystem, a network of assistants designed to automate, predict, and improve every part of agency work.

From strategy to execution, JJungles’ AI modules are reshaping how agencies plan, act, and grow:

AI Strategy Assistant – crafts marketing plans and campaign ideas from a simple prompt.

AI Trend Engine – scans global social and search trends to spot new opportunities.

AI Predictions Module – forecasts deal success and client risk using behavioural data.

AI Improvement Assistant – audits an agency’s SEO, content, and process performance each month.

AI Meeting Summaries – automatically transcribes and summarises calls or long chat threads inside The Den.



“This isn’t AI for the sake of hype,” explains Kirsty Englander. “It’s about intelligent systems that understand agency life, spotting risks, surfacing opportunities, and turning data into action.”

JJungles is combining this AI layer with automation and collaboration tools to create a truly intelligent operating system for the marketing industry.

“Agencies will no longer waste time collecting information or chasing insights, JJungles will deliver them, automatically.”

About JJungles

JJungles is building JJungles AgencyOS, an AI-powered operating system for agencies worldwide. Based on the Sunshine Coast, the company integrates automation, reporting, communication, and so much more with the JNX AI ecosystem to help teams work smarter, faster, and more profitably.

Contact: Kirsty Englander, Founder & Head of Growth

hello@jjungles.com | https://jjungles.com