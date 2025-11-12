Why an Industrial All in One PC Is the Smart Choice for Streamlined Workspaces!

Guangdong, China, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — ValanoIPC today announces the launch of its latest offering in industrial computing: the “Industrial All in One PC,” designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern automation and control applications. With this new solution, ValanoIPC sets a new benchmark for performance, durability, and versatility in the industrial panel PC market.

The new Industrial All in One PC features a 15.6-inch full-HD display (1920×1080) with optional 10-point capacitive G+G touchscreen technology, delivering high precision and intuitive operation. Coupled with a robust, fanless and passively-cooled system housed in an aluminium alloy die-cast casing, this unit is engineered for silent and maintenance-free operation in harsh production environments.

Key features of the Industrial All in One PC include:

Fan-less, vibration-resistant design with wide-temperature operation from –10 °C to 60 °C (storage –20 °C to 85 °C), ensuring dependable uptime in challenging settings.

Wide voltage input (DC 9–36 V) and built-in protections against short-circuit, over-voltage, and reverse polarity, enabling safe integration in industrial power systems.

Extensive connectivity, including dual Intel Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, and COM ports (RS-232/485 capable) to support diverse machine interfaces and automation protocols.

Powered by Intel® Celeron® (Tiger Lake UP3) or Alder Lake-U/P/H series processors, offering high-performance computing for real-time monitoring, HMI, and control system tasks.

Flexible mounting options — embedded, wall-mounted, or desktop — enabling seamless integration into factory floors, control rooms, and logistics hubs.

This new model is ideal for a wide range of industrial scenarios — from machine-tool control, production line HMI, warehouse automation, to building-automation dashboards. Manufacturers who paste-mount or embed PC-based control cabinets will benefit from a single-unit solution that minimises cabling, reduces footprint, and simplifies maintenance.

About ValanoIPC



ValanoIPC specialises in industrial computing solutions, including panel PCs, embedded box PCs, rugged tablets, and monitors. With a global customer base and dedication to innovation, ValanoIPC supports OEM/ODM clients with tailored designs and reliable manufacturing for industrial applications.

