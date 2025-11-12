SoundStake: A Music-Focused Parallel to Polymarket and Kalshi

PODGORICA, Montenegro, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — SoundStake has announced the upcoming launch of its new platform, a place where fans can discover songs and forecast their performance using clear streaming data. Designed with both listeners and independent artists in mind, the platform offers a structured way to follow new music and make predictions on whether tracks will reach specific milestones. SoundStake will launch publicly in December 2025, with early access available through its waitlist.

The platform allows users to explore rising tracks, view real-time performance indicators, and participate in challenges such as streaming forecasts and song matchups. SoundStake’s structure takes inspiration from well-known prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket, where users make outcome-based forecasts tied to real-world data. However, SoundStake applies these mechanics specifically to the music industry, turning streaming performance into a category that fans can analyze the same way users of those platforms evaluate political, economic, or cultural outcomes.

By adapting the familiar framework of the prediction market space, SoundStake positions itself as a music-focused counterpart to Kalshi and Polymarket by using similar forecasting logic, but reshaping it as identifying rising artists and tracks. According to the company, this approach creates a new form of listener participation where fans engage with songs through structured, skill-based forecasts supported by transparent performance data.

Arda Taslak and Tan Yeğen, the founders of SoundStake said:

“We’re witnessing a shift in how fans interact with music. Our platform doesn’t just connect artists and fans – it creates a dynamic ecosystem where passion for music translates into rewards and meaningful artist support. We’re redefining music discovery through enhanced user engagement that benefits everyone in the music community.”

To help new users discover the platform, SoundStake initiates a Practice Mode, allowing them to try the system with simulated tokens before participating fully. All activity on the platform is skill-based and supported by AML and KYC compliance. The company is also reinforced with developed tools to detect artificial streaming activity, ensuring predictions reflect genuine performance.

For emerging artists, SoundStake offers an additional layer of exposure. Tracks engaged with by the community can gain visibility among listeners who actively enjoy discovering new music, helping smaller artists reach audiences they might not find through traditional platforms.

How SoundStake Works

SoundStake organizes its features around a straightforward system designed to help fans follow rising tracks and understand how songs are performing in real time:

Analyze : View statistics surrounding a specific song or artist, including listener counts, engagement rates, and other patterns.

Predict : Use SST tokens (the platform’s reward token) to make predictions on whether songs will hit streaming milestones within specific timeframes.

Profit : Win SST tokens when your predictions are correct.

The waitlist helps SoundStake gradually scale user access while giving early adopters a more guided introduction to the platform. Those who join the waitlist receive early entry into the platform and more visibility options for the artists.

Fans and artists can sign up and join the waitlist at soundstake.ai.

About SoundStake

SoundStake is a music prediction market that transforms fan engagement into real opportunity. Fans can stake on songs they believe will reach listening milestones and earn rewards when their predictions are right, creating a transparent and gamified ecosystem where passion meets value. For artists, SoundStake is both a promotion and growth tool, giving them exposure to a community financially invested in their success with accurate data.