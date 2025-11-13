GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market 2030 Forecast: A New Era in Diabetes and Obesity Care

The global GLP-1 receptor agonist market was valued at USD 53.46 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 156.71 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.46% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is driven by the launch of new glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist products, a strong pipeline for diabetes and obesity applications, and the high therapeutic efficacy of these drugs.

In May 2024, Innovent Biologics announced that its type 2 diabetes drug candidate, mazdutide, outperformed Eli Lilly’s Trulicity (dulaglutide) in a Phase III trial. The study confirmed that mazdutide was superior in glycemic control and delivered multiple cardiometabolic benefits, including weight reduction and improvements in blood lipid levels, liver enzymes, serum uric acid, and blood pressure.

The rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes is a major factor fueling market expansion. Individuals who are overweight or obese face a significantly higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. The growing global obesity rate is now considered one of the most serious public health challenges. According to the World Heart Federation, nearly 2.3 billion children and adults worldwide suffer from obesity or overweight conditions. Similarly, the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) reports that over 90% of individuals with type 2 diabetes are either overweight or obese. This growing patient base is expected to accelerate the demand for GLP-1 receptor agonist therapies globally.

The superior advantages of GLP-1 drugs over traditional medicines, coupled with rising R&D investments, further propel the market. These drugs have been associated with weight loss or weight neutrality, which is highly beneficial for diabetic patients, as obesity exacerbates the condition. Their appetite-suppressing effects and delayed gastric emptying contribute significantly to weight management. In November 2023, Novo Nordisk announced plans to invest approximately 16 billion Danish kroner (around USD 2.32 billion / €2.14 billion) to develop advanced GLP-1 drugs, underscoring strong industry commitment to innovation and expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 77.72% of global revenue in 2024.

The U.S. held the largest market share within the North American region.

By product, the Ozempic segment dominated with a 34.17% market share in 2024.

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies led with a 55.09% revenue share in 2024.

By application, the type 2 diabetes mellitus segment dominated in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.06% during the forecast period.

By route of administration, the parenteral segment held the largest share in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.42% from 2025 to 2030.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 53.46 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 156.71 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 17.46%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the GLP-1 receptor agonist market include AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Eli Lilly and Company. These companies leverage their extensive customer bases and strong brand equity to maintain high-quality standards and expand their market reach. Significant investments in infrastructure enable them to process and analyze large sample volumes efficiently. Strategic collaborations with distributors and partner firms further strengthen their market presence.

Emerging players such as Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd, Eccogen, and D&D Pharmatech are focusing on securing government funding and institutional support while introducing innovative products to explore untapped growth opportunities.

Prominent Companies Include

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk A/S

AstraZeneca

Conclusion

The global GLP-1 receptor agonist market is poised for strong growth, supported by increasing obesity and diabetes prevalence, expanding product pipelines, and rising R&D investments. Technological innovation and strategic collaborations among key industry players are expected to further accelerate the adoption of GLP-1 receptor agonists worldwide.