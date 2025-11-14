Future Electronics Supports Fondation Charles-Bruneau in the Fight Against Pediatric Cancer

Montreal, Quebec, 2025-11-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is proud to announce its continued support of Fondation Charles-Bruneau, a Quebec-based organization dedicated to financing research and supporting the development of projects in the area of pediatric hematology and oncology.

Future Electronics’ recent donation supports the foundation’s ongoing mission to ensure that every child with cancer in Quebec has the best possible chance of recovery. Since 1990, Fondation Charles-Bruneau has distributed more than $100 million to Quebec-based university hospital centres helping establish specialized pediatric oncology units and advancing precision medicine in childhood cancer care.

“Our collaboration with Fondation Charles-Bruneau reflects what Build Hope Together stands for—using collective action to bring hope, healing, and progress to our communities,” said Georgia Genovezos, Corporate Vice President of Digital Marketing at Future Electronics.

Future Electronics’ Build Hope Together foundation was launched in 2024 to empower employees to identify and support causes that create lasting social impact. Fondation Charles-Bruneau was selected for its exceptional transparency, measurable outcomes, and alignment with the foundation’s mission to help sick children, underprivileged youth, and women at risk.

To learn more about Build Hope Together and Future Electronics’ community initiatives, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/policies/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

