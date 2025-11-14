Canada Blower Compact Vaneaxial Fan

NEW YORK, 2025-11-14 — /EPR Network/ — A newly designed CANADIAN BLOWER high pressure compact vaneaxial fan finally resolves the problem of boosting air flow in long ventilation ducts of today’s large residential houses.

For a long time the efficient ventilation of remote rooms in the large houses could be done only with two independent air supply sources (like a furnace). Ventilating ductwork in contemporary large houses becomes so long and elaborated that even a high pressure furnace fan couldn’t generate enough static pressure to blow through the whole length of such a duct. The existing low pressure booster duct fans, even though compact enough to be installed in-line in the house ventilation ductwork, still do not provide enough booster pressure / airflow. The usual solution to this problem was installation of two independent furnaces with different air ducts, which is rather expensive option.

A new high pressure (up to 1.5″ WG) small vaneaxial Series VA fan is an ideal booster fan for prolonged ducts. Unlike inline centrifugal ventilator, that also generates rather high pressure, the air comes out not from a peripheral outlet ring area, but distributes evenly across its outlet opening like in true axial blowers.

The other advantages of VA Series vaneaxial ventilators is their intrinsic spark-resistant construction because of all-aluminum construction; quiet operation of true vaneaxial design; lower energy consumption due to efficient wheel design.

Eight different sizes from 6″ DIA to 10″ DIA offer wide performance range for any ventilation duct design. Direct drive design ensures long live, maintenance-free operation. Explosion proof motors are available too, as well as sliding dampers, various mounting options, additional sound isolation.

Another high pressure in-line fan developed by Canadian Blower is CB Mixed Flow Fan. Mixed Flow fans are an excellent choice for return air, supply, or general ventilation applications where low sound is critical. As compared to similarly sized tubular centrifugals and vane axials, a mixed flow fan will be 5-20 dB quieter! In addition, the mixed flow wheel is extremely efficient and will cut down on operating expenses.

Unique features of the MVA Mixed Flow Fans include:

– Universal Mounting System that allows the unit to be field rotated at the job site

– Compact design with standard slip-fit duct connections for ease of installation

– UL/CSA listing for electrical is available

– Continuously welded housing with a standard powder paint finish suitable for indoor or outdoor applications

– A complete three plane vibration test of all assembled fans prior to shipment