EHunt Unveils Limited-Time Black Friday Offers for Etsy Sellers

New York, USA, 2025-11-19 — /EPR Network/ —EHunt, a leading one-stop platform for Etsy product research and operation, has rolled out its Black Friday deals, with all plans available at 20%–50% off until the end of Cyber Monday.

This promotion aims to give more Etsy sellers the opportunity to experience EHunt, a powerful seller tool. It is designed to help sellers conduct comprehensive Etsy market research, covering product analysis, keyword research, competitor insights, and ad performance, enabling them to boost product rankings and drive higher sales.

Highlights of EHunt

The highlights of this upgrade include:

1. All annual subscription plans are available at a 50% discount:

Basic Plan: $4.95/month, down from $7.99/month

  • Store Search: 50 times/day
  • Ad Search: 100 times/day
  • Store Binding: 5
  • Listing Optimization: 50 times/day
  • Followup Reminder: 50 times/day
  • AI Pattern Extractor(Beta)
  • AI Mockup Generator(Beta)
  • Etsy Extension: Most Features
Pro Plan: $9.91/month, down from $15.99/month

  • Product Search: 500 times/day
  • Keyword Search: 500 times/day
  • Store Search: 200 times/day
  • Ad Search: 500 times/day
  • Etsy Inactive Products/Shops
  • Amazon Handmade Products
  • Data Tracking
  • Store Binding: 10
  • Listing Optimization: 100 times/day
  • Followup Reminder: 100 times/day
  • AI Pattern Extractor(Beta)
  • AI Mockup Generator(Beta)
  • Etsy Extension: Unlimited
  • Annual Historical Trends for Products: 100 times/day
Elite Plan: $29.99/month, down from $59.99/month

All features are the same as the Pro plan, but each feature comes with unlimited usage.

2.All monthly subscription plans are available at a 20% discount:

Basic Plan: $7.99/month, down from $9.99/month

Pro Plan: $15.99/month, down from $19.99/month

Elite Plan: $47.99/month, down from $59.99/month

About EHunt

EHunt is a comprehensive platform designed to empower Etsy sellers with data-driven insights and operational tools. Currently, it supports Etsy product research, Etsy keyword mining, Etsy shop analysis, Etsy offsite ads analysis and more. EHunt helps sellers enhance profitability, streamline operations, and scale their businesses with confidence. This is a valuable resource for achieving growth goals without any financial commitment.

 

