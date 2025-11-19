EHunt Unveils Limited-Time Black Friday Offers for Etsy Sellers

New York, USA, 2025-11-19 — /EPR Network/ —EHunt, a leading one-stop platform for Etsy product research and operation, has rolled out its Black Friday deals, with all plans available at 20%–50% off until the end of Cyber Monday.

This promotion aims to give more Etsy sellers the opportunity to experience EHunt, a powerful seller tool. It is designed to help sellers conduct comprehensive Etsy market research, covering product analysis, keyword research, competitor insights, and ad performance, enabling them to boost product rankings and drive higher sales. Highlights of EHunt The highlights of this upgrade include: 1. All annual subscription plans are available at a 50% discount: Basic Plan: $4.95/month, down from $7.99/month Store Search: 50 times/day

Ad Search: 100 times/day

Store Binding: 5

Listing Optimization: 50 times/day

Followup Reminder: 50 times/day

AI Pattern Extractor(Beta)

AI Mockup Generator(Beta)

Etsy Extension: Most Features Pro Plan: $9.91/month, down from $15.99/month Product Search: 500 times/day

Keyword Search: 500 times/day

Store Search: 200 times/day

Ad Search: 500 times/day

Etsy Inactive Products/Shops

Amazon Handmade Products

Data Tracking

Store Binding: 10

Listing Optimization: 100 times/day

Followup Reminder: 100 times/day

AI Pattern Extractor(Beta)

AI Mockup Generator(Beta)

Etsy Extension: Unlimited

Annual Historical Trends for Products: 100 times/day Elite Plan: $29.99/month, down from $59.99/month All features are the same as the Pro plan, but each feature comes with unlimited usage. 2. All monthly subscription plans are available at a 20% discount: Basic Plan: $7.99/month, down from $9.99/month Pro Plan: $15.99/month, down from $19.99/month Elite Plan: $47.99/month, down from $59.99/month About EHunt EHunt is a comprehensive platform designed to empower Etsy sellers with data-driven insights and operational tools. Currently, it supports Etsy product research, Etsy keyword mining, Etsy shop analysis, Etsy offsite ads analysis and more. EHunt helps sellers enhance profitability, streamline operations, and scale their businesses with confidence. This is a valuable resource for achieving growth goals without any financial commitment. Contact Us Website: https://ehunt.ai/en Email: etsyhuntregister@gmail.com X：@EHuntHello