Heavy-duty Automotive Aftermarket Industry 2033: Rising Demand for Turbochargers & Tires

Heavy-duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Summary

The global heavy-duty automotive aftermarket industry was valued at USD 149.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 204.26 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is being driven by rapid technological advancements, including the adoption of connected and autonomous trucks, as well as improvements in diagnostic tools, telematics, and data analytics. These innovations are enhancing fleet efficiency, safety, and predictive maintenance capabilities, making them integral to the evolving aftermarket landscape.

The demand for improved vehicle monitoring systems, predictive maintenance solutions, and cost-efficient repairs is expected to propel market growth in the years ahead. Additionally, the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid heavy-duty vehicles is creating new opportunities in the aftermarket. These vehicles require specialized components—such as electric motors, batteries, inverters, and charging systems—driving demand for a new range of replacement parts. The expansion of EV fleets also accelerates the need for charging infrastructure, including connectors, stations, and cables, further strengthening aftermarket growth potential.

Digitalization is another major growth catalyst. E-commerce platforms and online marketplaces are transforming how fleet operators, repair shops, and individual buyers source heavy-duty automotive parts. Customers now have easy access to extensive digital catalogs, competitive pricing, and a wider selection of products than traditional brick-and-mortar stores can offer. This shift toward online purchasing continues to streamline procurement, improve transparency, and enhance overall customer convenience.

Order a free sample PDF of the Heavy-duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of 40.8% in 2024.

in 2024. China led the Asia Pacific market with the highest regional revenue share in 2024.

By replacement part, the turbocharger segment is expected to experience strong growth during the forecast period.

segment is expected to experience strong growth during the forecast period. By vehicle type, Class 7 to Class 8 trucks accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

trucks accounted for the largest market share in 2024. By service channel, the Do-it-for-Me (DiFM) segment dominated the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 149.75 Billion

USD 149.75 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 204.26 Billion

USD 204.26 Billion CAGR (2025–2033): 3.4%

3.4% Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Key Heavy-duty Automotive Aftermarket Company Insights

Leading companies are pursuing expansion initiatives, partnerships, and technological enhancements to strengthen their market position. Major players include 3M Company, ATC Technology Corp, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, and Detroit Diesel Corporation.

3M India leverages nearly a century of automotive industry expertise, offering solutions ranging from high-performance abrasives and lightweight materials to durable adhesives. These technologies improve repair quality, fuel efficiency, and safety, while supporting cost-effective and reliable heavy-duty vehicle maintenance.

leverages nearly a century of automotive industry expertise, offering solutions ranging from high-performance abrasives and lightweight materials to durable adhesives. These technologies improve repair quality, fuel efficiency, and safety, while supporting cost-effective and reliable heavy-duty vehicle maintenance. Continental AG provides a broad portfolio of products, including advanced vehicle electronics, high-performance tires, and robust safety systems. With a global presence and strong engineering capabilities, Continental plays a key role in supporting the durability, efficiency, and sustainability needs of heavy-duty fleets.

Key Heavy-duty Automotive Aftermarket Companies

3M Company

ATC Technology Corp

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Detroit Diesel Corporation

Dorian Drake International Inc.

Dorman Products

Federal-Mogul LLC

Instrument Sales & Service, Inc.

Remy International Inc.

UCI International Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The heavy-duty automotive aftermarket is poised for steady growth as technological advancements, electrification, and digitalization reshape fleet operations and maintenance practices. With a projected market value of USD 204.26 billion by 2033, the industry will continue evolving to support connected, efficient, and increasingly electric heavy-duty vehicles. Rising demand for predictive maintenance, specialized EV components, and online parts procurement will further strengthen the sector, positioning it for long-term stability and innovation-driven expansion.