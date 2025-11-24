Patient Engagement Solutions Market 2030: Empowering Patients through Technology

The global patient engagement solutions market size was valued at USD 27.63 billion in 2024 and is expected to increase to USD 86.67 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.97% from 2025 to 2030. Key factors driving this strong growth include continuous technological advancements, the widespread adoption of EHR and mHealth platforms, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, supportive initiatives by healthcare stakeholders, and the growing trend of consumer-driven healthcare.

Collaborative efforts across the healthcare ecosystem are accelerating the development of patient engagement tools, resulting in improved clinical outcomes and higher patient satisfaction. For example, in November 2023, Signature Healthcare partnered with NRC Health to enhance its network capabilities through patient-centric strategies and data-driven insights aimed at better understanding patients, staff, and local communities.

The increasing demand for personalized healthcare experiences is another major contributor to market expansion. Patients are increasingly seeking tailored solutions rather than generic care models. AI-enabled and analytics-supported patient engagement platforms are transforming healthcare delivery by providing individualized treatment pathways, improving both patient satisfaction and clinical performance.

Government programs promoting patient-centric care further support market growth. For instance, in March 2022, DeliverHealth launched its global partner program to assist strategic partners in improving patient outcomes, lowering operational costs, and simplifying care complexities. Such initiatives foster a more connected healthcare ecosystem. Additionally, developing nations including India are experiencing strong momentum due to favorable government support.

Order a free sample PDF of the Patient Engagement Solutions Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market with a 43.59% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. continues to witness rapid expansion in patient engagement adoption.

By type, the AI-driven engagement segment held the largest share at 27.05% in 2024.

Web/cloud-based delivery accounted for the highest share at 72.27% in 2024.

The enhanced communication segment remained the leading functionality category in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 27.63 billion

USD 27.63 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 86.67 billion

USD 86.67 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 20.97%

20.97% North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Largest regional market in 2024 Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing regional market

Key Patient Engagement Solutions Company Insights

Competition remains intense, with global and regional players aiming to strengthen their position through product innovation, regional expansion, and strategic moves such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and alliances.

Leading Patient Engagement Solutions Companies

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

McKesson Corporation

ResMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Klara Technologies, Inc.

CPSI, Ltd.

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

athenahealth

Solutionreach, Inc.

IBM

MEDHOST

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global patient engagement solutions market is on a strong growth trajectory, propelled by digital transformation, increasing emphasis on personalized healthcare, and supportive government and industry initiatives. AI, data analytics, and cloud-based technologies are reshaping how healthcare providers interact with patients, improving communication, treatment adherence, and overall care experiences. With North America maintaining market leadership and Asia Pacific emerging rapidly, the industry is poised for widespread global adoption through 2030.