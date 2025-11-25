Black Friday 2025 Sale | Get Up to $80 Off on Refurbished iPhones at Mobile Guru

AUSTRALIA, 2025-11-25 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile Guru is rolling out its biggest savings of the year, offering Australians up to $80 off on refurbished iPhones for the entire Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. Every deal includes free express shipping and a 24-month warranty, making it one of the most reliable ways to upgrade your tech without breaking the bank. As the shopping weekend begins, Mobile Guru is offering tiered savings on all refurbished iPhones, with the same prices carrying through to Cyber Monday. It’s an easy way for customers to shop at their own pace while still securing a solid deal.

Black Friday has become a favourite time for Australians to pick up quality tech at fair prices. Instead of paying in full for new devices, more people are turning to refurbished options because they cost less, last longer, and reduce e-waste. Mobile Guru’s 2025 sale leans into that idea, giving shoppers simple, transparent discounts on devices that make a difference.

Black Friday + Cyber Monday Offers

The event comes with straightforward discounts designed for every budget. Here’s what customers can expect:

Spend More, Save More

Spend over $500 → Get $30 Off

Spend over $800 → Get $50 Off

Spend over $1100 → Get $80 Off

Plus, every purchase includes:

A 24-month Warranty

Free express shipping Australia-wide

A certified iPhone that has passed a 72-point testing

Whether you’re upgrading to an iPhone 12, 13, 14, 15 or the 16 series, the discounts apply across the board.

Easy Upgrades and Savings You Can Trust

Mobile Guru’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is built around value for money. There are no inflated Recommended Retail Prices (RRP), no confusing “limited stock” tricks. Buyers enjoy honest savings and high-end devices that are tested properly before being sold.

Customers can look forward to:

Long-term confidence with a 24-month warranty

30-day return policy for customer satisfaction

Fast delivery via free express shipping

Refurbished devices that look and perform close to new

Sustainable tech that helps reduce landfill

These are real deals that help families upgrade without overstretching their budget, especially as we head into the holiday season.

Black Friday to Cyber Monday: Mobile Guru Has You Covered

The sale is on all weekend, giving customers time to browse and choose what suits them best.

Here’s a quick overview of the sale period:

Black Friday through Cyber Monday, from 20 November to 7 December 2025

All discounts apply automatically at checkout during the promotional period

Browse the deals now on the Mobile Guru Black Friday Sale page(https://www.mobileguru.com.au/pages/black-friday-phone-sale), and follow all updates on social media for more information.

Why We’re Running This Sale

This special event offers an incredible opportunity for tech enthusiasts and families to get their hands on premium devices. “We know this time of year can be expensive for a lot of households,” said Ravin Goswami, CEO of Mobile Guru. “Our goal was to keep things simple – genuine savings, fast delivery, and a warranty that actually means something. If we can help people upgrade to good tech without the usual stress, then we’ve done our job.”

Note: The offer is valid for new purchases only. Discounts will be applied based on the total order amount. Also, there’s only one offer per order. The complete terms and conditions are available on the Mobile Guru Black Friday Sale page.

About Mobile Guru

Mobile Guru is Australia’s trusted destination for certified refurbished tech. They offer high-quality alternatives to new devices at fair prices. With strict testing standards, eco-friendly practices and strong customer support, Mobile Guru helps Australians stay connected in a smart, affordable, and sustainable way.