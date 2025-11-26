Single-cell Analysis Market: Key Drivers Behind Rapid Growth

The global single-cell analysis market was valued at USD 4.34 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.69 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by expanding applications in disease diagnosis, drug discovery and development, advancements in sequencing technologies, innovations in single-cell analysis and cell isolation, and the increasing prevalence of cancer.

Rapid technological progress has made it possible to conduct detailed transcriptomic and genomic assessments at the level of individual cells. Research on single cells demonstrates that each cell type carries unique functions and lineage characteristics, causing them to respond differently to changes in the host environment. Single-cell technologies support the evaluation of cellular heterogeneity and enable researchers to examine processes and pathways at the molecular scale. The field is advancing quickly and finding broad applications in areas such as oncology and immunology. Currently, 22 phase-II clinical trials listed on Clinicaltrials.gov involve single-cell sequencing technology.

Single-cell analysis is integral to precision medicine, where treatment strategies are customized based on individual patient characteristics. By examining cellular heterogeneity in diseases like cancer, clinicians can select more effective therapies. A study published in April 2024 leveraged single-cell analytical tools to classify head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) by analyzing B cells, offering important insights for predicting patient prognosis and response to immunotherapy. Furthermore, single-cell analysis provides valuable information on how different cell types within the same tissue vary in their response to drugs.

The surge in sequencing technology has significantly accelerated market growth. As a technique used to study genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, and metabolomic data from individual cells, single-cell analysis has become essential for understanding biological complexity. Modern sequencing platforms now support extremely high throughput, allowing the analysis of thousands to millions of cells in a single experiment. This capability has unlocked new opportunities in diagnostics and research, contributing to the market’s strong expansion.

Order a free sample PDF of the Single-cell Analysis Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest share of the single-cell analysis market in 2023, accounting for 40.3%. Growth in the region is supported by strong adoption of genomic medicine, biopharmaceutical advancements, and the implementation of next-generation sequencing technologies for diagnosing and treating clinical disorders. Increased use of genomic, proteomic, and cell biology-based tools across the U.S. and Canada continues to boost market uptake.

held the largest share of the single-cell analysis market in 2023, accounting for 40.3%. Growth in the region is supported by strong adoption of genomic medicine, biopharmaceutical advancements, and the implementation of next-generation sequencing technologies for diagnosing and treating clinical disorders. Increased use of genomic, proteomic, and cell biology-based tools across the U.S. and Canada continues to boost market uptake. By product , the consumables segment dominated with a 54.8% share in 2023. This segment is expanding due to rising demand for personalized medicine, progress in biotechnology, and the increasing need for precise cellular-level analysis in research and diagnostics. Consumables include reagents, kits, microplates, and other essential tools used to evaluate cellular behavior and genetic expression at the single-cell level.

, the consumables segment dominated with a 54.8% share in 2023. This segment is expanding due to rising demand for personalized medicine, progress in biotechnology, and the increasing need for precise cellular-level analysis in research and diagnostics. Consumables include reagents, kits, microplates, and other essential tools used to evaluate cellular behavior and genetic expression at the single-cell level. By application , the cancer segment held the largest share at 32.1% in 2023. Single-cell analysis is particularly impactful in oncology, allowing researchers to identify genetic variations, mutation patterns, and cell-type differences that support more accurate cancer diagnosis and treatment planning.

, the cancer segment held the largest share at 32.1% in 2023. Single-cell analysis is particularly impactful in oncology, allowing researchers to identify genetic variations, mutation patterns, and cell-type differences that support more accurate cancer diagnosis and treatment planning. By workflow , the data analysis segment led the market with a 38.5% share in 2023. The high volume and complexity of single-cell data require advanced computational tools and algorithms. This has boosted demand for sophisticated bioinformatics solutions. For example, in June 2023, Honeycomb and Revvity introduced a suite of tools—including the HIVE CLX Single-Cell RNAseq Solution and BeeNetPLUS analysis workflow—to support single-cell data analysis.

, the data analysis segment led the market with a 38.5% share in 2023. The high volume and complexity of single-cell data require advanced computational tools and algorithms. This has boosted demand for sophisticated bioinformatics solutions. For example, in June 2023, Honeycomb and Revvity introduced a suite of tools—including the HIVE CLX Single-Cell RNAseq Solution and BeeNetPLUS analysis workflow—to support single-cell data analysis. By end use, academic and research laboratories accounted for 70.8% of the market in 2023. This segment encompasses universities, government institutes, and research labs engaged in experimental life sciences. Growth is driven by widespread adoption of single-cell technologies to support genomics research and studies related to infectious diseases.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 4.34 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 13.69 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 18.7%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Industry players are pursuing various strategies—including partnerships, product expansions, and collaborative initiatives—to strengthen their global footprint and enhance access to single-cell analysis tools. These efforts are contributing significantly to market growth.

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

QIAGEN NV

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD)

Fluidigm Corporation (Standard BioTools Inc.)

10x Genomics, Inc.

BGI

Novogene Co, Ltd.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The single-cell analysis market is set for substantial expansion through 2030, fueled by rapid technological innovation, an increasing focus on precision medicine, and rising demand for detailed cellular-level insights in disease research and drug development. With cancer research driving much of the current adoption and advanced sequencing technologies enabling high-throughput analysis, the field is becoming essential for understanding biological complexity. As North America continues to lead and Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum supported by expanding research activities, increased clinical applications, and continuous advancements in analytical and computational tools.