Pet Food Ingredients Market 2030: Your Guide to Smart Choices

Pet Food Ingredients Market Summary

The global pet food ingredients market is expected to reach USD 83.60 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030. Rising global pet adoption and the growing trend of pet humanization—accelerated by the work-from-home culture—have strengthened consumer awareness of pets’ nutritional requirements, thereby driving demand in the pet food ingredients sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced market growth, as increased pet adoption during lockdowns led to a significant rise in the demand for pet food ingredients. Many consumers stocked up on pet food during the initial lockdown phase due to concerns about supply shortages. Moreover, extended time spent at home encouraged stronger emotional bonds between pet owners and their pets, intensifying the trend of treating pets as family members.

Greater awareness of pets’ health-specific needs has also boosted demand for premium and specialized nutrition. Work-from-home arrangements allowed pet parents to monitor lifestyle changes in their pets—whether sedentary, active, spayed, or ill—which increased attention to tailored dietary requirements. As a result, the demand for high-quality, nutrient-focused pet food has grown considerably.

Manufacturers across the industry—from start-ups to major U.S. retailers—are launching new products and services such as human-grade fresh meals, pet activity monitors, and diagnostic tools. The rising pet humanization trend has encouraged the emergence of brands offering human-grade meals featuring ingredients like whole wheat, squash, and sweet potatoes. Meanwhile, animal-based pet food ingredients remain highly popular due to their benefits, including improved skin and coat health, enhanced cognitive function in aging pets, and better digestive support. For example, Farmina, a global pet food producer, offers a range of animal-based formulas including chicken, lamb, duck, and fish.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of over 35.0% in 2023.

China led the Asia Pacific market and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 5.8% during the forecast period.

By ingredient type, the amino acids segment held the largest share at 30.9% in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%.

By pet type, dogs accounted for over 40% of the market in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 60.48 Billion

USD 60.48 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 83.60 Billion

USD 83.60 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 4.9%

4.9% Largest Market in 2023: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The pet food ingredients market is highly competitive, with global and regional players adopting strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to strengthen market presence.

September 2023: Symrise opened a dry pet food pilot plant in Elven, France, equipped with R&D capabilities for studying dry pet food production, palatability performance, and laboratory analysis.

Symrise opened a dry pet food pilot plant in Elven, France, equipped with R&D capabilities for studying dry pet food production, palatability performance, and laboratory analysis. July 2023: Symrise rebranded its pet nutrition ingredients portfolio as “Nuvin” to enhance offerings in chicken, egg, hydrolyzed proteins, and other pet health solutions.

Leading Pet Food Ingredients Companies

FoodSafe Technologies

Symrise

AFB International

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Biorigin

Lallemand, Inc.

Eurotec Nutrition

Impextraco Ltda Brazil

Pancosma

Alltech

Vitablend Nederland B.V.

Elanco

Conclusion

The global pet food ingredients market continues to grow steadily, supported by increasing pet ownership, heightened awareness of pet health, and the strong momentum of pet humanization. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated these trends, driving demand for high-quality, specialized nutrition. With Asia Pacific emerging as the leading regional market and innovation expanding across ingredient categories, the industry is poised for continued advancement through 2030. As companies invest in R&D, product diversification, and human-grade formulations, the market is expected to offer enhanced nutritional solutions that meet the evolving expectations of modern pet owners.