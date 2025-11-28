Shreekant Patil Leads Nashik Export Push with Poland-India Chamber at NIMA

Nashik, India, 2025-11-28 — /EPR Network/ — In a landmark initiative to boost Nashik’s exports under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, CEng. Shreekant Patil, a key leader and team member of the Nashik District Export Committee under DI Nashik, orchestrated high-level meetings on November 26–27. Demonstrating his visionary leadership and unwavering enthusiasm for elevating Nashik’s global trade footprint, Patil facilitated the introduction of Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) President, Krystyna Wróblewska and Vice President, Mr. Vincent Peter from Poland, to NIMA Nashik (Nashik Industries & Manufacturers Association).

The sessions highlighted immense opportunities in Poland and the EU for technology transfer, investments, supply chains, education, B2B collaborations, and delegate exchanges. Shreekant Patil’s proactive role underscored his commitment to Nashik’s ODOP products like grapes and Paithani sarees, fostering strategic partnerships that promise exponential export growth. NIMA Nashik, with over 4,000 members, applauded Shreekant Patil’s efforts in bridging Indian industries with European markets.

NIMA President Aashish Nahar expressed optimism that the upcoming Global Business Meet in Davos, with participation from NIMA and the Indo-Polish Chamber, will unlock new avenues for partnerships, investments, and trade expansion in industrial and economic sectors.

Poland-India Chamber president, Krystyna Wróblewska & NIMA Team

Mr. Milind Rajput, SC member of NIMA and dedicated team member, played a crucial role in organizing the successful back-to-back meetings in Nashik, especially at NIMA. The event was graced by NIMA President Mr. Ashish Nahar, Manish Rawal, Rajendra Ahire, Kailash Patil, Rajendra Vadnere, and other office bearers, reflecting strong institutional support.

Shreekant Patil, a Chartered Engineer, export consultant, and founder of PARENTNashik (100% export-oriented to Europe), has consistently championed skill development, ZED certification, and international networking. His enthusiasm has positioned Nashik as an emerging export hub.