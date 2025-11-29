Rapid Care LLC Expands Walk-In Urgent Care And Treatment Services In Sanford And Fayetteville, NC

SANFORD, NC, 2025-11-29 — /EPR Network/ — Rapid Care LLC is increasing access to high-quality, affordable urgent and family healthcare across central North Carolina by offering comprehensive walk-in services at its Sanford and Fayetteville locations. The clinics provide fast, professional care for minor injuries and acute illnesses while also offering ongoing primary and specialty services designed to meet the needs of families and individuals.

Patients visiting Rapid Care can receive timely evaluation and treatment for sprains, cuts, wound care, ear pain, headaches, minor trauma, and other non-life-threatening conditions without the long waits of emergency departments. In addition to urgent care, Rapid Care offers physical exams, flu clinics, lab testing, weight-loss and erectile dysfunction programs, and Suboxone treatment to support patients managing opioid dependence.

Rapid Care’s clinical approach blends walk-in convenience with medical thoroughness: clinicians perform on-site diagnostic testing when appropriate, create personalized treatment plans, and coordinate referrals for follow-up care. The clinics aim to reduce unnecessary ER visits by providing accessible, evidence-based care for both episodic problems and ongoing health concerns such as diabetes and hypertension.

With office hours designed to accommodate working families, Rapid Care emphasizes patient education, compassion, and efficiency. The practice accepts walk-ins and is committed to a timely, respectful patient experience that prioritizes comfort and clear communication.

About Rapid Care LLC

Rapid Care LLC delivers prompt, patient-centered urgent and family care from clinics in Sanford and Fayetteville, NC. The practice focuses on providing an alternative to the emergency room for minor injuries and acute illnesses, while offering preventive and chronic-care services to help patients maintain long-term health.

Media Contact / Clinic Locations
Rapid Care LLC
Sanford Office: 2609 S. Horner Blvd, Sanford, NC 27332
Sanford Text Line: (919) 292-2032
Fayetteville Office: 4534 Raeford Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Phone: (919) 718-0414
Alternate: (910) 229-2053
Fax: (919) 718-1142
Email: rapidcaresanford@gmail.com
Website: https://rapidcarellc.com/

